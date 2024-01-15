Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: New Orleans 7-9, Nicholls State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

New Orleans has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The New Orleans Privateers and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Nicholls State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on New Orleans, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 29% better than the opposition, a fact New Orleans proved on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Islanders out 83-80. With that win, New Orleans brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Lamar on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 78-76. It was the first time this season that Nicholls State let down their fans at home.

The Privateers' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Colonels, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-9.

New Orleans beat Nicholls State 88-82 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.