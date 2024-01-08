Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: SE Louisiana 6-8, Nicholls State 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls State Colonels and the SE Louisiana Lions are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at David R. Stopher Gym. Nicholls State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Nicholls State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Huskies with a 98-94 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

SE Louisiana aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They walked away with a 73-68 win over the Privateers. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but SE Louisiana was the better team in the second half.

The Colonels' victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to an identical 6-8.

Looking forward to Monday, Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Nicholls State was able to grind out a solid win over SE Louisiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 88-77. Will Nicholls State repeat their success, or does SE Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls State is a 4.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Louisiana.