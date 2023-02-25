Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Houston Christian 10-19; Nicholls State 14-14

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels are 10-3 against the Houston Christian Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Nicholls State and Houston Christian will face off in a Southland battle at 4 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. The Colonels are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Nicholls State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the New Orleans Privateers.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 win.

This next matchup looks promising for Nicholls State, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Colonels are now 14-14 while the Huskies sit at 10-19. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nicholls State enters the contest with 17.5 takeaways on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Houston Christian is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston Christian.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.