Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Incarnate Word 11-16; Nicholls State 13-12

What to Know

A Southland battle is on tap between the Nicholls State Colonels and the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at David R. Stopher Gym. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Nicholls State entered their contest against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Colonels fell in a 78-74 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in.

Speaking of close games: Incarnate Word was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-76 to the McNeese State Cowboys.

This next game looks promising for Nicholls State, who are favored by a full 11 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 69-67 to Incarnate Word in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Colonels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 11-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nicholls State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.