Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Nicholls State
Current Records: New Orleans 6-16; Nicholls State 11-11
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Nicholls State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 78-66 at home and the Colonels taking the second 92-85.
Nicholls State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Houston Christian Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 78-70.
Nicholls State's win brought them up to 11-11 while the Privateers' defeat pulled them down to 6-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colonels enter the contest with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the game with the 363rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
Series History
Nicholls State have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Nicholls State 92 vs. New Orleans 85
- Jan 15, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. Nicholls State 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 23, 2021 - Nicholls State 86 vs. New Orleans 62
- Feb 29, 2020 - Nicholls State 92 vs. New Orleans 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Nicholls State 77 vs. New Orleans 72
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 80 vs. Nicholls State 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Nicholls State 64 vs. New Orleans 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Nicholls State 78 vs. New Orleans 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Nicholls State 81 vs. New Orleans 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - New Orleans 74 vs. Nicholls State 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - New Orleans 78 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Feb 29, 2016 - Nicholls State 80 vs. New Orleans 76
- Feb 01, 2016 - New Orleans 74 vs. Nicholls State 53