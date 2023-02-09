Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Nicholls State

Current Records: New Orleans 6-16; Nicholls State 11-11

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Nicholls State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 78-66 at home and the Colonels taking the second 92-85.

Nicholls State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Houston Christian Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 78-70.

Nicholls State's win brought them up to 11-11 while the Privateers' defeat pulled them down to 6-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colonels enter the contest with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the game with the 363rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.