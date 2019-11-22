Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Nicholls State and North Carolina A&T. Here are the results:
The North Carolina A&T Aggies will take on the Nicholls State Colonels at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday in the 2019 Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Nicholls State is 2-3, while North Carolina A&M is 1-4. The Colonels are favored by 10.5 points in the latest North Carolina A&T vs. Nicholls State odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5 for this early tip that will help get the Friday college basketball schedule underway. Before you make any Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T picks or college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated North Carolina A&T vs. Nicholls State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
North Carolina A&T is off to a slow start this season, coming into this matchup just 1-4 overall. All four losses have come by double-digits, but the early bright spot was a 63-49 win against Charleston Southern. The Aggies are 2-3 against the spread on the season and 1-3 ATS when playing away from home.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Rhode Island took down the Colonels 70-65 in their last outing. Guard D'Angelo Hunter had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 3 for 14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. Nicholls, however, did the cover as a 12.5-point underdog in that game and is now a perfect 4-0 against the spread this season
So who wins North Carolina A&T vs. Nicholls? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Cal odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Duke vs. California game 10,000 times.
-
Women's power rankings: Strong Pac-12
The Ducks, who pulled off an upset of Team USA in an exhibition game, look strong early
-
Georgia Tech covers in bad beat
Bettors weren't happy with the way that this game ended
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis wins, Wiseman sits
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman on Wednesday
-
Wiseman just latest college star to sit
Over nearly the past decade, more than 10 eventual top 10 NBA picks missed out on significant...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...