Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will take on the Nicholls State Colonels at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday in the 2019 Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Nicholls State is 2-3, while North Carolina A&M is 1-4. The Colonels are favored by 10.5 points in the latest North Carolina A&T vs. Nicholls State odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5 for this early tip that will help get the Friday college basketball schedule underway.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

North Carolina A&T is off to a slow start this season, coming into this matchup just 1-4 overall. All four losses have come by double-digits, but the early bright spot was a 63-49 win against Charleston Southern. The Aggies are 2-3 against the spread on the season and 1-3 ATS when playing away from home.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Rhode Island took down the Colonels 70-65 in their last outing. Guard D'Angelo Hunter had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 3 for 14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. Nicholls, however, did the cover as a 12.5-point underdog in that game and is now a perfect 4-0 against the spread this season

