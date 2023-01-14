Who's Playing

NW State @ Nicholls State

Current Records: NW State 10-7; Nicholls State 7-9

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Colonels and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gym. NW State will be strutting in after a win while Nicholls State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 69-66 to the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Nicholls State to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, NW State didn't have too much trouble with the McNeese State Cowboys at home on Thursday as they won 89-75.

The Colonels suffered a grim 68-48 defeat to the Demons in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Nicholls State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 16 games against NW State.