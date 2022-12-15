Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 5-5; Nicholls State 4-5

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions won both of their matches against the Nicholls State Colonels last season (101-93 and 83-81) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Lions and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Southeastern Louisiana simply couldn't be stopped last Wednesday, as they easily beat the Belhaven College Blazers at home 107-71.

Meanwhile, the Colonels took their contest against the Rust College Bearcats on Sunday by a conclusive 85-65 score.

Southeastern Louisiana is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Southeastern Louisiana is now 5-5 while Nicholls State sits at 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. The Colonels have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Nicholls State.