Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ Nicholls State
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 5-5; Nicholls State 4-5
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions won both of their matches against the Nicholls State Colonels last season (101-93 and 83-81) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Lions and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
Southeastern Louisiana simply couldn't be stopped last Wednesday, as they easily beat the Belhaven College Blazers at home 107-71.
Meanwhile, the Colonels took their contest against the Rust College Bearcats on Sunday by a conclusive 85-65 score.
Southeastern Louisiana is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Southeastern Louisiana is now 5-5 while Nicholls State sits at 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. The Colonels have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colonels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Nicholls State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. Nicholls State 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 101 vs. Nicholls State 93
- Jan 08, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 77 vs. Nicholls State 72
- Feb 13, 2021 - Nicholls State 86 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 84
- Jan 09, 2021 - Nicholls State 87 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Nicholls State 81 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 58
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 63
- Feb 02, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 91 vs. Nicholls State 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. Nicholls State 57
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 67 vs. Nicholls State 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 72 vs. Nicholls State 44
- Mar 05, 2016 - Nicholls State 64 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 45
- Feb 13, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. Nicholls State 61