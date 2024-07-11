So much of high school recruiting comes down to a two-week period in the middle of the summer, commonly known as the "live period."

The live period is when college coaches can evaluate prospects in person. Not weighed down by the season or the transfer portal, coaches travel the country to various recruiting events, often run by sneaker companies.

The most notable of those events is the Nike Peach Jam, the culmination of the Nike grassroots season. Not only is it the biggest attraction of the grassroots calendar, but it is also the most historic event. Since 1996, the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina, has played host to this event, producing hundreds of NBA players in the process.

Those who attend the Peach Jam first hand are guaranteed to see not just the biggest names in college coaches, but also current and former NBA stars. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been fixtures over the years to watch their sons. Carmelo also sponsors his own team, as do players like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Tyler Herro and Blake Griffin, many of whom show-up in North Augusta to show their support and get a look at the best young prospects in the country.

Once again this year, the biggest names in high school basketball will be in action. In fact, the big storyline this year is whether we'll see a final between the Oakland Soldiers and the Florida based Nightrydas Elite. The Soldiers feature AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes, who were teammates last season at Prolific Prep, and now ranked as the top prospects in the national classes of 2025 and 2026 respectively. Conversely, the Nightryas are led by Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 prospect in the national class of 2025, with a supporting cast that includes his twin brother Cayden and fellow five-star forward Caleb Wilson.

Both teams finished Nike's EYBL regular season with 14-1 record, each sitting atop their respective conference within the league, setting the stage for a match-up between what many people consider high school basketball's best long-term prospect, Dybantsa, and the best player right now, Boozer. A championship for Dybantsa could solidify his spot atop the class, while Boozer could add to his case and simultaneously put his Nightryas club in the conversation for the best team in grassroots history, having won Nike's E16 division in 2023 and E15 division in 2022.

The biggest threat to this potential finals match-up is Team Takeover, who are also the defending EYBL champions. They feature a variety of national ranked prospects including one of the best backcourts in the league with Nyk Lewis, Derek Dixon and 2026 prospect Jordan Smith.

Other top prospects expected to be in action this week at the Peach Jam include the top point guard in 2025, Darius Acuff, the No. 2 player in 2026, Brandon McCoy, plus nearly 100 other nationally ranked prospects.