Nike under investigation by SEC over claims of illicit payment scheme, lawyer for Michael Avenatti says
The international apparel provider is accused of making payments to top tier basketball players on the youth circuit
Nike is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations that it made illegal payments to youth basketball players, it was disclosed Wednesday in court. The revelation comes amid the extortion trial of Michael Avenatti, the famous attorney who represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, who stands accused of trying to extort the apparel power.
Avenatti is pleading not guilty to three criminal accounts in the trial, which began this week with jury selection in Manhattan. He accused Nike officials of making illicit payments to elite youth basketball players on Nike's basketball circuit and of concealing those payments. He claims he has evidence of Nike's wrongdoing -- and allegedly extorted Nike when, after making the accusations, he agreed not to bring the evidence to light if Nike paid up. The evidence he gathered came while representing client Gary Franklin, a former coach on Nike's EYBL circuit.
Franklin now alleges Avenatti defrauded him by using his own allegations as a means to line his own pockets.
Nike, since the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing. It did not immediately respond to request for comment by CBS Sports on Wednesday evening.
It's the first time since Avenatti's allegations against Nike were made that Nike itself is under investigation. According to Bloomberg, the news surfaced Wednesday in court when Howard Srebnick, Avenatti's defense attorney, disclosed that the SEC is investigating Nike and taking over evidence previously gathered from the Justice Department.
College basketball has been marred with controversy in recent years after federal investigators linked Adidas to improper payments to recruits in an effort to steer them to Adidas-sponsored schools. Several trials have come about including with assistant coaches and ex-Adidas execs, with several being found guilty of bribery charges.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UW second-leading scorer stepping away
King revealed that the Badgers program 'is not the right fit' for him
-
Top Picks: Three top 25 best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology mailbag: Talk to the Palm
Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about how the NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Court Report: Inside Flyers' ascension
Matt Norlander's weekly look around hoops focuses on a Flyers team that's so, so much more...
-
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Nova jumps into top five
The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home