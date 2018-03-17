NIT 2018: Baylor vs. Mississippi State live stream, TV channel, time, date, odds, picks

A pair of teams looking to make a postseason statement meet when top-seeded Baylor hosts 4-seed Mississippi State in a second-round NIT matchup that tips at noon ET on Sunday.



Viewing information



Location: Waco, Texas

Date: Sunday, March 18

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App



Odds, picks against the spread



Oddsmakers opened this game with Baylor favored by six after the Bears showed no issues with motivation in a commanding 80-59 win over Wagner in the opening round. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.



Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what veteran handicapper Josh Nagel to say.



The winner of multiple handicapping contests, the Nevada-based analyst is on a strong 59-40 run on his college basketball picks. And when it comes to games involving Baylor, he's nailed eight of his last 10 picks, including the Bears' victory and cover as 15-point favorites against Wagner.



So which side of Baylor-MSU do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see what the x-factor in this matchup will be, and which side of the spread top college hoops expert Josh Nagel is all over.



About Baylor



After knocking off then-No. 7 Texas Tech on Feb. 17, Baylor felt great about its NCAA Tournament chances. That was the fifth win a row for the Bears and its second over a top-10 team in a five-game span. But the bottom fell out after that as Baylor dropped four of its last five, leaving the Bears (19-14) on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. But they responded well with a dominant victory over Wagner in their NIT opener thanks to 24 points from leading scorer Manu Lecomte.



About Mississippi State



The Bulldogs (23-11) understand the feeling of late-season disappointment. They dropped three of their last four, including a heartbreaking 62-59 loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament. A win over the Vols might have been enough to get MSU in the field, but the Bulldogs had to settle for the NIT. They handled a scrappy Nebraska squad 66-59 in the opening round, but now must head on the road to extend their season. And they'll likely have to do it without forward Nick Weatherspoon (hip), who was injured in the SEC tournament and sat out the opening NIT game against the Cornhuskers.