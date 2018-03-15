NIT 2018: Results, schedule, bracket, times, TV listings

The 2018 NIT is in full swing and runs through March 29. The championship will take place in New York at the mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. Below you'll find the second-round matchups and results from the first round (games played at higher seed) for the teams that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament field of 68. See where Matt Norlander has those teams ranked here.

For the third time in four years, the NIT has some rules changes, some of which are extreme.

The three-point line will be extended back 20 inches to what the arc is in FIBA play.

The free throw line will be widened four feet to NBA regulation.

Games will play out in four, 10-minute quarters instead of two, 20-minute halves. Teams will shoot free throws after the fifth foul of each quarter.

The shot clock resets to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds instead of 30 seconds

The 2018 field consists of seven former NIT champs and 21 conferences represented and you can view and print the full bracket here.

The title game will be played on March 29. All games are televised on ESPN networks and streaming on WatchESPN.

Second Round

Saturday, March 17

Notre Dame vs. Penn State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, March 18

Marquette vs. Oregon, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Baylor vs. Mississippi State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Louisville vs. Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3

Monday, March 19

USC vs. Western Kentucky, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Saint Mary's vs. Washington, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Utah vs. LSU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

First Round

Upper Left Bracket

Tuesday, March 13

(1) Notre Dame 84, (8) Hampton 63

(3) Oregon 99, (6) 86



Wednesday, March 14

(2) Marquette 67, (7) Harvard 60

(4) Penn State 63, (5) Temple 57

Lower Left Bracket

Tuesday, March 13

(1) Baylor 80, (8) Wagner 59

(2) Louisville 66, (7) Northern Kentucky 58

(3) Middle Tennessee 91, (6) Vermont 64

Wednesday, March 14

(4) Mississippi State 66, (5) Nebraska 59

Upper Right Bracket

Tuesday, March 13

(1) USC 103, (8) UNC Asheville 98, 2OT

(4) Western Kentucky 79, (5) Boston College 62

(2) Oklahoma State 80, (7) Florida Gulf Coast 68

Wednesday, March 14

(3) Stanford 86, (6) BYU 83

Lower Right Bracket

Tuesday, March 13

(1) Saint Mary's 89, (8) SE Louisiana 45

Wednesday, March 14

(3) LSU 84, (6) Louisiana 76

(2) Utah 69, (7) UC Davis 59

(5) Washington 77, (4) Boise State 74