NIT 2018: Schedule, bracket, times, TV listings, results for the 32-team field
Check out the complete schedule of games for the 2018 NIT
The 2018 National Invitation Tournament is underway and runs through March 29. The championship will take place in New York at the mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. Below you'll find the first-round matchups (games played at higher seed) for the teams that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament field of 68. See where Matt Norlander has those teams ranked here.
Notre Dame, Baylor, USC and Saint Mary's are the top seeds for the NIT.
For the third time in four years, the NIT has some rules changes, some of which are extreme.
- The three-point line will be extended back 20 inches to what the arc is in FIBA play.
- The free throw line will be widened four feet to NBA regulation.
- Games will play out in four, 10-minute quarters instead of two, 20-minute halves. Teams will shoot free throws after the fifth foul of each quarter.
- The shot clock resets to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds instead of 30 seconds
The 2018 field consists of seven former NIT champs and 21 conferences represented and you can view and print the full bracket here.
The second round begins on March 17. The title game will be played on March 29. All games are televised on ESPN networks and streaming on WatchESPN.
Second Round
Saturday, March 17
Notre Dame vs. Penn State-Temple winner, 12 p.m., ESPN
TBD
Oregon vs. Marquette-Harvard winner
Baylor vs. Mississippi State-Nebraska winner
Louisville vs. Middle Tennessee
Oklahoma State vs. Stanford-BYU winner
Saint Mary's vs. Boise State-Washington winner
LSU-Louisiana vs. Utah-UC Davis
Monday, March 19
USC vs. Western Kentucky, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
First Round
Upper Left Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) Notre Dame 84, (8) Hampton 63
(3) Oregon 99, (6) 86
Wednesday, March 14
(2) Marquette 19-13 vs. (7) Harvard 18-13, 7 p.m., ESPN2
(4) Penn State 21-13 vs. (5) Temple 17-15, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Lower Left Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) Baylor 80, (8) Wagner 59
(2) Louisville 66, (7) Northern Kentucky 58
(3) Middle Tennessee 91, (6) Vermont 64
Wednesday, March 14
(4) Mississippi State 22-11 vs. (5) Nebraska 22-10, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Upper Right Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) USC 103, (8) UNC Asheville 98, 2OT
(4) Western Kentucky 79, (5) Boston College 62
(2) Oklahoma State 80, (7) Florida Gulf Coast 68
Wednesday, March 14
(3) Stanford 18-15 vs. (6) BYU 24-10, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Lower Right Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) Saint Mary's 89, (8) SE Louisiana 45
Wednesday, March 14
(3) LSU 17-14 vs. (6) Louisiana 27-6, 7 p.m., ESPN3
(2) Utah 19-11 vs. (7) UC Davis 22-10, 9 p.m., ESPN3
(4) Boise State 23-8 vs. (5) Washington 20-12, 10 p.m., ESPN3
