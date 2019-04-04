NIT 2019: Texas vs. Lipscomb odds, Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The Texas Longhorns and Lipscomb Bisons fell short of the Big Dance, but one will end their season with a championship. They meet in the 2019 NIT Championship Game on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. Texas (20-16) avenged two regular-season losses to Big 12 rival TCU by routing the Horned Frogs 58-44 in Tuesday's NIT semifinals, while Lipscomb (29-7) overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half to defeat Wichita State 71-64 and earn a berth in the 2019 NIT title game. The Longhorns are 1.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 143 in the latest Texas vs. Lipscomb odds. Before you lock in your Texas vs. Lipscomb picks, make sure to see the 2019 NIT basketball tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Texas earned a 2-seed in the NIT 2019 and won three games on its home court to advance to the tournament's semifinals. The Longhorns then avenged a crushing late-season loss to TCU in dominant fashion with a trip to the NIT title game at stake.

The Longhorns led from the outset and withstood a brief TCU rally in the second half to pull away with the double-digit win. Senior guard Kerwin Roach led the way with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Senior center Dylan Osetkowski provided muscle inside with 13 points and nine rebounds.

But just because the Longhorns are hot at the right time doesn't guarantee they will cover the Texas vs. Lipscomb spread in the 2019 NIT Championship Game.

The model also knows the Bisons missed out on an NCAA bid because of a loss in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship game to Liberty. However, they made the most of their NIT bid and did so the hard way, with three consecutive road wins to reach the semis. They beat 4-seed Davidson 89-81 before knocking off top-seeded UNC-Greensboro 86-69. The trifecta was finished with a 94-93 win at ACC stalwart N.C. State.

Lipscomb overcame adversity against Wichita State in the semifinals. It built a 35-30 halftime lead and extended the lead to eight before the Shockers came storming back. But the Bisons rallied late and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer and two free throws by Garrison Matthews. He finished with 34 points with five 3-pointers, while Rob Marberry added 14 points and key baskets down the stretch.

