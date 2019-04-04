NIT 2019: Texas vs. Lipscomb odds, Championship Game picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The Texas Longhorns and Lipscomb Bisons met early last season to little fanfare. The stakes are much higher in their rematch Thursday night as they clash in the 2019 NIT Championship Game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The nationally-televised contest tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The clubs had many of the same faces when they met in non-conference game at Texas last year. The Longhorns won 80-57 behind 16 points from Kerwin Roach. They are meeting again because both made the most of their berth in the NIT. Fifth-seeded Lipscomb (29-7) won three straight road games to reach the semifinals, where it beat Wichita State. The second-seeded Longhorns (20-16) have improved with each outing and defeated Big 12 rival TCU in the semifinals. The Longhorns are 1.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 142.5 in the latest Texas vs. Lipscomb odds. Before you make your Texas vs. Lipscomb picks, make sure you check out the 2019 NIT Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When the Longhorns are at their best, they play a brand of physical, stifling defense and finish off possessions by clearing the boards. If their past two performances are any indication, they saved some of their best outings for the postseason. In their past two games, they held Colorado and TCU to 99 combined points.

Colorado had averaged 77 points in winning its first two NIT games. But the Buffaloes were held to 32.7 percent shooting against Texas and also committed 14 turnovers against the half-court pressure. The Horned Frogs averaged 80.3 points in their three NIT victories, but they were bottled up from the outset. TCU shot 28.3 percent, including 4-of-21 from 3-point range. For the season, the Longhorns are allowing 66.4 points per game.

But just because the Longhorns are hot at the right time doesn't guarantee they will cover the Texas vs. Lipscomb spread in the 2019 NIT Championship Game.

The model also knows the Bisons missed out on an NCAA bid because of a loss in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship game to Liberty. However, they made the most of their NIT bid and did so the hard way, with three consecutive road wins to reach the semis. They beat 4-seed Davidson 89-81 before knocking off top-seeded UNC-Greensboro 86-69. The trifecta was finished with a 94-93 win at ACC stalwart N.C. State.

Lipscomb overcame adversity against Wichita State in the semifinals. It built a 35-30 halftime lead and extended the lead to eight before the Shockers came storming back. But the Bisons rallied late and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer and two free throws by Garrison Matthews. He finished with 34 points with five 3-pointers, while Rob Marberry added 14 points and key baskets down the stretch.

