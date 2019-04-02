NIT 2019: Texas vs. TCU odds, picks, predictions from simulation on 11-5 run

In-state Big 12 rivals face off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the 2019 NIT when the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs tip at 9:30 p.m. ET. TCU (23-13) beat Texas (19-16) in two regular-season meetings, but the Longhorns finished ahead of the Frogs in the Big 12 standings. Vegas lists the Horned Frogs as 1.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 138 in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds. These teams are intensely familiar with one another, so before you make any Texas vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the 2019 NIT predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows that TCU has had Texas' number so far this season. The Horned Frogs dominated on the glass, scoring 18 second-chance points in a 65-61 home win on Jan. 23. Then on March 9, Desmond Bane went off for 34 points in a cushy 69-56 victory in Austin.

TCU lives by shooting and defending the three. It hit a school-record 277 three-pointers on 35 percent shooting, while allowing opponents to shoot just 30.4 percent behind the arc. Texas ranks just 273rd in the nation in three-point defense. Plus, success in the NIT is nothing new to this team, as TCU won the NIT championship in 2017.

But just because the Horned Frogs swept the season series with the Longhorns doesn't mean they can cover the Texas vs. TCU spread in New York City.

Texas is getting hot at the right time. The Longhorns shot just 34.8 percent this season from beyond the arc (149th in the nation), but in the last three NIT games they're at 42.2 percent, a mark that would rank No. 2 nationally.

Texas' seniors are playing like they don't want their careers to end. Kerwin Roach is averaging 16 points per game in the NIT, as is forward Dylan Osetkowski, who is shooting 54 percent the last four outings. Texas is 6-4 against the spread as an underdog away from home.

