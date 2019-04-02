NIT 2019: Texas vs. TCU odds, picks, top predictions from simulation on 11-5 run

The TCU Horned Frogs beat the Texas Longhorns twice this season, but the stakes are much higher for the third matchup. The in-state rivals square off in New York City on Tuesday night in the 2019 NIT semifinals, tipping around 9:30 p.m. ET after the conclusion of Lipscomb vs. Wichita State. TCU (23-13) downed Texas (19-16) by a combined 17 points in their two Big 12 clashes, but as Kentucky learned against Auburn, it's difficult to beat a team three times in a season. The latest Texas vs. TCU odds have the Horned Frogs favored by 1.5 after the Longhorns opened as favorites, while the over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 137.5. While the Frogs won both in-season games, the Longhorns finished higher in the Big 12 standings, so before locking in any Texas vs. TCU picks of your own, you'll want to hear what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game.

The model knows that TCU handled Texas in both regular-season meetings, most-recently on March 9 in Austin when Desmond Bayne hit six threes and scored 34 points in a 69-54 rout.

Some teams may not get up for the NIT, but TCU has had no problem with it. The Frogs won the NIT championship in 2017, the first season under coach Jamie Dixon, and the TCU head man is 28-15 all-time at Madison Square Garden. While Texas holds the all-time series lead, Dixon is 5-1 against Texas since arriving on campus. The Frogs have covered in five of six against the Longhorns, while Texas is on a 1-5 slide against the spread.

And while TCU launches threes, led by Bane (155 of them on 45.2 percent shooting) and 6-7 sophomore Kouat Noi (73 treys), Texas is among the nation's worst three-point defending teams, ranking 273rd.

But just because the Horned Frogs can rain long-range shots doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas vs. TCU spread in New York City.

Texas is getting hot at the right time. The Longhorns shot just 34.8 percent this season from beyond the arc (149th in the nation), but in the last three NIT games they're at 42.2 percent, a mark that would rank No. 2 nationally.

Texas' seniors are playing like they don't want their careers to end. Kerwin Roach is averaging 16 points per game in the NIT, as is forward Dylan Osetkowski, who is shooting 54 percent the last four outings. Texas is 6-4 against the spread as an underdog away from home.

