NIT bracket 2019: Lipscomb rallies in semifinals, advances to NIT finals with a chance at first championship

Lipscomb rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Wichita State 71-64 in a semifinal game of the National Invitational Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Down 64-57 with 3:46 remaining, the Bisons, a No. 5 seed in the NIT, scored the final 14 points of the game to defeat the No. 6 seed Shockers, who missed their last 10 shots of the game and converted their last field goal with 8:08 remaining in the game.

The Bisons were led by Garrison Matthews, who scored 34 points. Lipscomb's Ron Marberry had 14 points and Eli Pepper had 15 rebounds. Wichita State's Dexter Dennis had 13 points to lead the Shockers.

Lipscomb (29-7) won the Atlantic Sun regular-season championship but was upset by Liberty in the conference tournament finals. No team from the Atlantic Sun has reached the NIT title game.

The Bisons defeated No. 4 seed Davidson, overall No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro and No. 2 seed NC State to advance to the semifinals.

Lipscomb advances to Thursday's NIT finals against either Texas or TCU.

2019 NIT Semifinals

Madison Square Garden -- Tuesday

No. 5 Lipscomb 71, No. 6 Wichita State 67

No. 1 TCU vs. No. 2 Texas

Championship

Madison Square Garden -- Thursday

2019 NIT first-round results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69

No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81

No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68

No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72

No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72

No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70

No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69

Upper Right Bracket

No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79

No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73

No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64

No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69

No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76

No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60

No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61

2019 NIT second-round schedule

Upper Left Bracket

No. 5 Lipscomb 86, No. 1 UNC Greensboro 69

No. 2 North Carolina State 78, No. 6 Harvard 77

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

Upper Right Bracket

No. 4 Colorado 76, No. 8 Norfolk State 60

No. 2 Texas 78, No. 3 Xavier 76

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 88, No. 4 Nebraska 72

No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67

2019 NIT Quarterfinals

Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27

Upper Left Bracket

No. 5 Lipscomb 94, No. 2 North Carolina State 93

Lower Left Bracket

No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 1 Indiana 63

Upper Right Bracket

No. 2 Texas 68, No. 4 Colorado 55

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 71, No. 2 Creighton 58

Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.

NIT rule modifications

The NIT continues to experiment with rules in its tournament. Some changes in the NIT have eventually seeped its way into the mainstream of college basketball, such as the 30-second shot clock and four-foot restricted-area arc.

The NCAA playing rules process operates on two-year cycles, rule changes can be approved this May, and could be in effect for next season. There will be four rule modifications for the 2019 tournament: