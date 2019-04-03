NIT bracket 2019: Lipscomb rallies in semifinals, advances to NIT finals with a chance at first championship
The Bison caught fire down the stretch to defeat Wichita State at Madison Square Garden
Lipscomb rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Wichita State 71-64 in a semifinal game of the National Invitational Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Down 64-57 with 3:46 remaining, the Bisons, a No. 5 seed in the NIT, scored the final 14 points of the game to defeat the No. 6 seed Shockers, who missed their last 10 shots of the game and converted their last field goal with 8:08 remaining in the game.
The Bisons were led by Garrison Matthews, who scored 34 points. Lipscomb's Ron Marberry had 14 points and Eli Pepper had 15 rebounds. Wichita State's Dexter Dennis had 13 points to lead the Shockers.
Lipscomb (29-7) won the Atlantic Sun regular-season championship but was upset by Liberty in the conference tournament finals. No team from the Atlantic Sun has reached the NIT title game.
The Bisons defeated No. 4 seed Davidson, overall No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro and No. 2 seed NC State to advance to the semifinals.
Lipscomb advances to Thursday's NIT finals against either Texas or TCU.
2019 NIT Semifinals
Madison Square Garden -- Tuesday
No. 5 Lipscomb 71, No. 6 Wichita State 67
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 2 Texas
Championship
Madison Square Garden -- Thursday
2019 NIT first-round results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69
No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81
No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68
No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72
No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72
No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70
No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69
Upper Right Bracket
No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79
No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73
No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64
No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69
No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76
No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60
No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61
2019 NIT second-round schedule
Upper Left Bracket
No. 5 Lipscomb 86, No. 1 UNC Greensboro 69
No. 2 North Carolina State 78, No. 6 Harvard 77
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60
No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55
Upper Right Bracket
No. 4 Colorado 76, No. 8 Norfolk State 60
No. 2 Texas 78, No. 3 Xavier 76
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 88, No. 4 Nebraska 72
No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67
2019 NIT Quarterfinals
Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27
Upper Left Bracket
No. 5 Lipscomb 94, No. 2 North Carolina State 93
Lower Left Bracket
No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 1 Indiana 63
Upper Right Bracket
No. 2 Texas 68, No. 4 Colorado 55
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 71, No. 2 Creighton 58
Click here for the complete 2019 NIT bracket.
Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.
NIT rule modifications
The NIT continues to experiment with rules in its tournament. Some changes in the NIT have eventually seeped its way into the mainstream of college basketball, such as the 30-second shot clock and four-foot restricted-area arc.
The NCAA playing rules process operates on two-year cycles, rule changes can be approved this May, and could be in effect for next season. There will be four rule modifications for the 2019 tournament:
- The 3-point line will be extended by approximately 1 foot, 8 inches to the same distance used by FIBA for international competition (22 feet, 1.75 inches).
- The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, consistent with the width used by the NBA.
- The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.
- Team fouls will reset at the 10-minute mark of each half for the purpose of determining free throws and one-and-one free throws will be eliminated. Teams will shoot two bonus free throws after the fifth team foul of each 10-minute segment. Additionally, teams will be awarded two bonus free throws after the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining in each half if that foul occurs before the fifth team foul of the segment. In each overtime period, team fouls will reset, and teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fourth team foul or the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining if that comes before the fourth team foul of the overtime period.
