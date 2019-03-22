NIT bracket 2019: Tournament schedule, results, scores, dates, times, locations for the second round
Sights are set on Madison Square Garden for the 16 teams remaining in the NIT field
The first round of the NIT Tournament is complete and play will resume on Friday. There were a couple of big upsets in the opening round, the biggest being No. 8 seed Norfolk State defeating No. 1 seed Alabama in overtime. Other upsets included No. 6 seed Harvard over No. 3 seed Georgetown and No. 6 seed Wichita State beating No. 3 seed Furman by six points.
It can be a stepping stone to bigger things and also a a way to earn some postseason success after not making the Big Dance -- the National Invitation Tournament pits 32 teams, including the 10 teams that won their conference regular season championships as automatic qualifiers.
The first three rounds of the NIT played at campus sites. The semifinals and championship game are played at Madison Square Garden. Let's take a look at how you can watch and follow the entire NIT this year.
2019 NIT second-round schedule
All times Eastern
Upper Left Bracket
(1) UNC Greensboro vs. (5) Lipscomb -- March 23, 2 p.m.
(6) Harvard vs. (2) North Carolina State -- March 24, 7:30 p.m.
Lower Left Bracket
(1) Indiana vs. (5) Arkansas -- March 23, 12 p.m.
(6) Wichita State vs. (2) Clemson -- March 24, 2 p.m.
Upper Right Bracket
(8) Norfolk State vs. (4) Colorado -- March 25, 9 p.m.
(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas -- March 24, 4 p.m.
Lower Right Bracket
(1) TCU vs. (4) Nebraska -- March 24, 9:30 p.m.
(3) Memphis vs. (2) Creighton -- March 22, 8:30 p.m
Quarterfinals
Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27
Semifinals
Madison Square Garden -- April 2
Championship
Madison Square Garden -- April 4
2019 NIT first-round results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69
No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81
No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68
No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72
No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72
No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70
No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69
Upper Right Bracket
No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79
No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73
No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64
No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69
No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76
No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60
No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61
Click here for the complete 2019 NIT bracket.
Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.
NIT rule modifications
The NIT continues to experiment with rules in its tournament. Some changes in the NIT have eventually seeped its way into the mainstream of college basketball, such as the 30-second shot clock and four-foot restricted-area arc.
The NCAA playing rules process operates on two-year cycles, rule changes can be approved this May, and could be in effect for next season. There will be four rule modifications for the 2019 tournament:
- The 3-point line will be extended by approximately 1 foot, 8 inches to the same distance used by FIBA for international competition (22 feet, 1.75 inches).
- The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, consistent with the width used by the NBA.
- The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.
- Team fouls will reset at the 10-minute mark of each half for the purpose of determining free throws and one-and-one free throws will be eliminated. Teams will shoot two bonus free throws after the fifth team foul of each 10-minute segment. Additionally, teams will be awarded two bonus free throws after the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining in each half if that foul occurs before the fifth team foul of the segment. In each overtime period, team fouls will reset, and teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fourth team foul or the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining if that comes before the fourth team foul of the overtime period.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
Calipari provides update on Washington
Washington did not play Thursday night against ACU and isn't expected to play on Saturday
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get a second chance in the March Madness fun
-
Winners, losers from Thursday
Michigan State and Maryland survived scares but Louisville wasn't so lucky on Thursday
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday
-
Morant shines against Marquette
Zion Wiliamson is the biggest star, but he's not the only star of this event