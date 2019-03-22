NIT bracket 2019: Tournament schedule, results, scores, dates, times, locations for the second round

The first round of the NIT Tournament is complete and play will resume on Friday. There were a couple of big upsets in the opening round, the biggest being No. 8 seed Norfolk State defeating No. 1 seed Alabama in overtime. Other upsets included No. 6 seed Harvard over No. 3 seed Georgetown and No. 6 seed Wichita State beating No. 3 seed Furman by six points.

It can be a stepping stone to bigger things and also a a way to earn some postseason success after not making the Big Dance -- the National Invitation Tournament pits 32 teams, including the 10 teams that won their conference regular season championships as automatic qualifiers.

The first three rounds of the NIT played at campus sites. The semifinals and championship game are played at Madison Square Garden. Let's take a look at how you can watch and follow the entire NIT this year.

2019 NIT second-round schedule

All times Eastern

Upper Left Bracket

(1) UNC Greensboro vs. (5) Lipscomb -- March 23, 2 p.m.

(6) Harvard vs. (2) North Carolina State -- March 24, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Left Bracket

(1) Indiana vs. (5) Arkansas -- March 23, 12 p.m.

(6) Wichita State vs. (2) Clemson -- March 24, 2 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

(8) Norfolk State vs. (4) Colorado -- March 25, 9 p.m.

(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas -- March 24, 4 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

(1) TCU vs. (4) Nebraska -- March 24, 9:30 p.m.

(3) Memphis vs. (2) Creighton -- March 22, 8:30 p.m

Quarterfinals

Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27

Semifinals

Madison Square Garden -- April 2

Championship

Madison Square Garden -- April 4

2019 NIT first-round results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69

No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81

No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68

No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72

No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72

No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70

No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69

Upper Right Bracket

No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79

No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73

No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64

No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69

No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76

No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60

No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61

Click here for the complete 2019 NIT bracket.

Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.

NIT rule modifications

The NIT continues to experiment with rules in its tournament. Some changes in the NIT have eventually seeped its way into the mainstream of college basketball, such as the 30-second shot clock and four-foot restricted-area arc.

The NCAA playing rules process operates on two-year cycles, rule changes can be approved this May, and could be in effect for next season. There will be four rule modifications for the 2019 tournament: