NIT bracket 2019: Tournament schedule, results, scores, dates, times, semifinals set for Madison Square Garden
Four teams headed to Madison Square Garden for NIT semifinals
The last two spots have been clinched for the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden. No. 5 seed Lipscomb defeated No. 2 seed NC State 94-93 in the upper left bracket final. Garrison Matthews scored a career-high 44 points in the win, including eight three-pointers, but Kenny Cooper closed out the game for the Bisons. Down by two with 20 seconds left, Cooper made a three to take the lead. And then again with Lipscomb down, Cooper made the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds left.
It is the first time in Lipscomb history the team has made the NIT semifinals. It will play the No. 6 seed Wichita State on Tuesday. The Shockers beat No. 1 seed Indiana 73-63 in the lower right bracket final.
No. 2 seed Texas defeated No. 4 seed Colorado in its quarterfinal matchup. Texas was up 14-13 early in the first half before going on a 30-4 run and never let the the Buffaloes get back within reach. The Longhorns had four players score in double figures. It will play No. 1 seed, and Big 12 rival, TCU in the semifinals. the Horned Frogs beat No. 2 seed Creighton 71-58 in their quarterfinal game.
2019 NIT Semifinals
Madison Square Garden -- April 2
No. 5 Lipscomb vs. No. 6 Wichita State
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 2 Texas
Championship
Madison Square Garden -- April 4
2019 NIT first-round results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69
No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81
No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68
No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72
No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72
No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70
No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69
Upper Right Bracket
No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79
No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73
No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64
No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69
No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76
No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60
No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61
2019 NIT second-round schedule
Upper Left Bracket
No. 5 Lipscomb 86, No. 1 UNC Greensboro 69
No. 2 North Carolina State 78, No. 6 Harvard 77
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60
No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55
Upper Right Bracket
No. 4 Colorado 76, No. 8 Norfolk State 60
No. 2 Texas 78, No. 3 Xavier 76
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 88, No. 4 Nebraska 72
No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67
2019 NIT Quarterfinals
Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27
Upper Left Bracket
No. 5 Lipscomb 94, No. 2 North Carolina State 93
Lower Left Bracket
No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 1 Indiana 63
Upper Right Bracket
No. 2 Texas 68, No. 4 Colorado 55
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 71, No. 2 Creighton 58
Click here for the complete 2019 NIT bracket.
Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.
NIT rule modifications
The NIT continues to experiment with rules in its tournament. Some changes in the NIT have eventually seeped its way into the mainstream of college basketball, such as the 30-second shot clock and four-foot restricted-area arc.
The NCAA playing rules process operates on two-year cycles, rule changes can be approved this May, and could be in effect for next season. There will be four rule modifications for the 2019 tournament:
- The 3-point line will be extended by approximately 1 foot, 8 inches to the same distance used by FIBA for international competition (22 feet, 1.75 inches).
- The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, consistent with the width used by the NBA.
- The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.
- Team fouls will reset at the 10-minute mark of each half for the purpose of determining free throws and one-and-one free throws will be eliminated. Teams will shoot two bonus free throws after the fifth team foul of each 10-minute segment. Additionally, teams will be awarded two bonus free throws after the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining in each half if that foul occurs before the fifth team foul of the segment. In each overtime period, team fouls will reset, and teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fourth team foul or the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining if that comes before the fourth team foul of the overtime period.
