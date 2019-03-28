NIT bracket 2019: Tournament schedule, results, scores, dates, times, semifinals set for Madison Square Garden

The last two spots have been clinched for the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden. No. 5 seed Lipscomb defeated No. 2 seed NC State 94-93 in the upper left bracket final. Garrison Matthews scored a career-high 44 points in the win, including eight three-pointers, but Kenny Cooper closed out the game for the Bisons. Down by two with 20 seconds left, Cooper made a three to take the lead. And then again with Lipscomb down, Cooper made the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds left.

It is the first time in Lipscomb history the team has made the NIT semifinals. It will play the No. 6 seed Wichita State on Tuesday. The Shockers beat No. 1 seed Indiana 73-63 in the lower right bracket final.

No. 2 seed Texas defeated No. 4 seed Colorado in its quarterfinal matchup. Texas was up 14-13 early in the first half before going on a 30-4 run and never let the the Buffaloes get back within reach. The Longhorns had four players score in double figures. It will play No. 1 seed, and Big 12 rival, TCU in the semifinals. the Horned Frogs beat No. 2 seed Creighton 71-58 in their quarterfinal game.

2019 NIT Semifinals

Madison Square Garden -- April 2

No. 5 Lipscomb vs. No. 6 Wichita State

No. 1 TCU vs. No. 2 Texas

Championship

Madison Square Garden -- April 4

2019 NIT first-round results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69

No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81

No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68

No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72

No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72

No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70

No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69

Upper Right Bracket

No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79

No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73

No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64

No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69

No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76

No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60

No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61

2019 NIT second-round schedule

Upper Left Bracket

No. 5 Lipscomb 86, No. 1 UNC Greensboro 69

No. 2 North Carolina State 78, No. 6 Harvard 77

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

Upper Right Bracket

No. 4 Colorado 76, No. 8 Norfolk State 60

No. 2 Texas 78, No. 3 Xavier 76

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 88, No. 4 Nebraska 72

No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67

2019 NIT Quarterfinals

Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27

Upper Left Bracket

No. 5 Lipscomb 94, No. 2 North Carolina State 93

Lower Left Bracket

No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 1 Indiana 63

Upper Right Bracket

No. 2 Texas 68, No. 4 Colorado 55

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 71, No. 2 Creighton 58

Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.

NIT rule modifications

The NIT continues to experiment with rules in its tournament. Some changes in the NIT have eventually seeped its way into the mainstream of college basketball, such as the 30-second shot clock and four-foot restricted-area arc.

The NCAA playing rules process operates on two-year cycles, rule changes can be approved this May, and could be in effect for next season. There will be four rule modifications for the 2019 tournament: