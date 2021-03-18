The 16-team NIT is underway with first-round action continuing Thursday, including a battle between in-state foes NC State and Davidson. Of course, the those two won't face off in North Carolina, as the entire NIT will be staged in the Dallas suburbs.
But the game between the Wolfpack and Wildcats should nonetheless be a nice appetizer for hoops fans in the Old North State as they gear up to watch North Carolina in NCAA Tournament action this weekend.
Another team from the state, Duke, opted out of the NIT, and the Blue Devils were not alone. Louisville, Seton Hall, St. John's and Xavier also withdrew from NIT consideration after missing out on the NCAA Tournament. But the NIT still managed to assemble a solid 16-team field. The top four seeds -- Colorado State, Memphis, Saint Louis and Ole Miss -- were all teams with compelling cases for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament that were left out of the field of 68.
Boise State faces SMU, which will be playing close to home, in Thursday's other game
Here is the full bracket.
2021 NIT schedule
All times ET | All games in Dallas area
First round
Wednesday
- No. 2 Richmond 76, Toledo 66
- No. 3 Western Kentucky 69, No. 2 Saint Mary's 67
Thursday
- No. 2 Davidson vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m.
- No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 3 SMU, 9 p.m.
Friday
- No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
- No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday
- No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton, 12 p.m.
- No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State, 5 p.m.
2021 NIT key dates
Quarterfinals: March 25
Semifinals: March 27
Third-place game: March 28
Championship: March 28