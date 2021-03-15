Despite seeing a few potential high-profile participants opt out of consideration, the NIT managed to assemble a solid 16-team bracket for a tournament slated to begin Wednesday. The event's 16-team format for this season is down from its usual number of 32. Much like the NCAA Tournament, the NIT will also be held in a single area as the event heads to the cities of Frisco and Denton, Texas.

Louisville, Duke, Seton Hall, St. John's and Xavier were among the teams that opted out of consideration, but there are still some intriguing squads that will be taking the floor. The top four seeds -- Colorado State, Memphis, Saint Louis and Ole Miss -- were all teams with compelling cases for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament that were left out of the field of 68.

One plot twist for the NIT could the need for replacement teams due to COVID-19 protocols. Colorado State, Ole Miss and Saint Louis are among the four replacement teams for the NCAA Tournament and could need to vacate their spot in the NIT. Belmont, Furman, Marshall and UAB are among the potential replacement teams for the NIT.

Here is the full bracket.

2021 NIT key dates

First Round: March 17-20

Quarterfinals: March 25

Semifinals: March 27

Third-place game: March 28

Championship: March 28

All times Eastern

2021 NIT first round schedule

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Buffalo -- March 19, 7 p.m.

No. 2. Davidson vs. No. 3 NC State -- March 18, 7 p.m.

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton -- March 20, 12 p.m.

No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 3 SMU -- March 18, 9 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State -- March 20, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 3 Toledo -- March 17, 7 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech -- March 19, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Saint Mary's vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky -- March 17, 9 p.m.