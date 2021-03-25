The Conference USA division winners will square off Thursday night in the NIT quarterfinals as Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech look to settle the score after splitting their regular-season series. It's one of four quarterfinal showdowns as the field gets narrowed to four.

Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech played a pair of tight games in early January, and both had visions of securing the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Ultimately, North Texas got the league's only bid to the Big Dance by winning the Conference USA Tournament. But the Hilltoppers and Bulldogs have a chance make a postseason splash anyway. The winner will meet the winner of a game between Mississippi State and Richmond.

On the other side of the bracket, Colorado State and NC State will square off with the victor facing the winner of a game between Boise State and Memphis.

A handful of teams opted out of consideration for the NIT, such as Duke and Louisville, but the tournament still managed to assemble a solid 16-team field. The top four seeds -- Colorado State, Memphis, Saint Louis and Ole Miss -- were all squads with compelling cases for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament that were left out of the field of 68. The NIT is usually a 32-team tournament that includes on-campus games before the last four teams head to Madison Square Garden in New York to decide the champion. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the field was cut in half and the tournament is taking place entirely in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas.

Here is the full bracket.

2021 NIT schedule

All times ET | All games in Dallas area

Quarterfinals

Thursday

No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 4 Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m.



No. 3 Western Kentucky vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 10 p.m.

Semifinals: March 27

Third-place game: March 28

Championship: March 28

First round

Wednesday

Thursday

No. 3 NC State 75, No. 2 Davidson, 61

No. 2 Boise State 85, No. 3 SMU 84

Friday

No. 1 Colorado State 75, No. 4 Buffalo 73

No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 70, No. 1 Ole Miss 61

Saturday

No. 1 Memphis 71, No. 4 Dayton, 60

No. No. 4 Mississippi State 74, No. 1 Saint Louis 68



