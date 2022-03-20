The stage is set for a captivating matchup in the NIT quarterfinals between Texas A&M and Wake Forest next week after both advanced with second round victories on Saturday. In other second round games Wake Forest beat VCU 80-74 and Texas A&M beat Oregon 75-60 as both continued to put the disappointment of missing the NCAA Tournament behind them with victories .

In other NIT action on Saturday, BYU defeated Northern Iowa 90-71 on Saturday behind 27 points from Gideon George. The senior forward poured in 18 during a frenetic first half before the Cougars pulled away by dominating in the second half.

Five more semifinal games are set for Sunday, including a matchup between two programs in transition as Xavier and Florida will square off. Both are in the midst of coaching changes, as Xavier is hiring Sean Miller to replace Travis Steele. Miller coached at Xavier previously and was most recently the Arizona coach for 12 seasons. Florida has hired Todd Golden from San Francisco to replace Mike White, who left to replace Tom Crean at Georgia earlier this month.

Success in the NIT does not always predict bigger things the following season, but it can. Last season's champion, Memphis, was in the NCAA Tournament field this season and gave No. 1 overall seed a run for its money in a close game on Saturday night. Baylor reached the Sweet 16 in 2013 after an NIT title in 2012, and West Virginia did the same in 2007 after winning the NIT in 2006. Here is a look at the full bracket.

2022 NIT schedule



Second round

Saturday, March 19

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

Wake Forest 80, VCU 74

BYU 90, Northern Iowa 71

Sunday, March 20

Florida at Xavier | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Dayton at Vanderbilt | 3 p.m. on ESPN2

SMU at Washington State | 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Virginia at North Texas | 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure at Oklahoma | 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Quarterfinals

March 22-23



Semifinals

March 29 at Madison Square Garden

Championship

March 31 at Madison Square Garden

First round scores

Tuesday, March 15

(1) Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 75

(3) VCU 90, Princeton 79

(4) Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

(2) North Texas 67, Texas St. 63

(2) Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68

Oregon 83, (4) Utah St. 72

(1) Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62

St. Bonaventure 76, (4) Colorado 68

(4) Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50

Wednesday, March 16

(1) Dayton 74, Toledo 55

(3) Wake Forest 74, Towson 64

Virginia 60, (3) Mississippi State 57

Northern Iowa 60, (3) Saint Louis 68

(1) SMU 68, Nicholls 58

(3) Florida 79, Iona 74

(2) BYU 93, Long Beach State 72