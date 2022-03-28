Their are only four teams still remaining in the NIT, but those squads will gather in New York this week for Tuesday's semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Texas A&M and Washington State will meet in one semifinal game, while Xavier and St. Bonaventure will play in the other with the winners meet in next Thursday's title game.

Texas A&M advanced to the semifinals by knocking off Wake Forest 67-52 in a battle between squads that were narrowly left out of the NCAA Tournament field. The Aggies led 32-15 at halftime after holding the Demon Deacons to just 4 of 27 shooting in the first half and scoring 13 points off 12 Wake Forest turnovers. The Deacs drew within 42-33 on a Dallas Walton 3-pointer with 11:23 remaining but never got any closer.

In Wednesday's nightcap, Washington State guard Michael Flowers went off for 27 points on 11 of 20 shooting to guide the Cougars to a 77-58 win over BYU. In the process, he passed WSU legend, Klay Thompson, as the program's record holder for most made 3-pointers in a season.

Success in the NIT does not always predict bigger things the following season, but it can. Last season's champion, Memphis, was in the NCAA Tournament field this season and gave No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga a run for its money in a close game on Saturday night. Baylor reached the Sweet 16 in 2013 after an NIT title in 2012, and West Virginia did the same in 2007 after winning the NIT in 2006. Here is a look at the full bracket.

2022 NIT schedule

Semifinals



March 29 at Madison Square Garden

(2) Xavier vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m. on ESPN

(1) Texas A&M vs. (4) Washington State, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Championship

March 31 at Madison Square Garden

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. ESPN

First round

Tuesday, March 15

(1) Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 75

(3) VCU 90, Princeton 79

(4) Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

(2) North Texas 67, Texas St. 63

(2) Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68

Oregon 83, (4) Utah St. 72

(1) Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62

St. Bonaventure 76, (4) Colorado 68

(4) Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50

Wednesday, March 16

(1) Dayton 74, Toledo 55

(2) Wake Forest 74, Towson 64

Virginia 60, (3) Mississippi State 57

Northern Iowa 60, (3) Saint Louis 68

(1) SMU 68, Nicholls 58

(3) Florida 79, Iona 74

(2) BYU 93, Long Beach State 72

Second round

Saturday, March 19

(1) Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

(2) Wake Forest 80, VCU 74

(2) BYU 90, Northern Iowa 71

Sunday, March 20

(2) Xavier 72, Florida 56

(4) Vanderbilt 70, (1) Dayton 68, OT

(4) Washington State 75, (1) SMU 63

Virginia 71, (2) North Texas 69, OT

St. Bonaventure 70, (1) Oklahoma 68

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

St. Bonaventure 52, Virginia 51

(2) Xavier 75, (4) Vanderbilt 73



Wednesday

(1) Texas A&M 67, (2) Wake Forest 52

(4) Washington State 77, (2) BYU 58