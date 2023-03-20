Sunday's NIT showdown between Liberty and Wisconsin provided an elite battle of the guards as the Badgers edged the Flames 75-71 in second-round action. Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with a career-high 27 points to counter Darius McGhee's 31-point outburst.

Among the most impressive elements of Hepburn's performance was the fact that he scored so much without making a single 3-pointer. Hepburn did his damage attacking the basket and reaching the free-throw line as he made 9 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe. He also received some help from Tyler Wahl, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.

The game was just one of six on the docket from the NIT on Sunday as the field was whittled down to eight teams. Among those in action were No. 1 seeds Oregon and Oklahoma State, both of whom emerged with wins. The Ducks beat UCF 68-54 behind 21 points and 13 rebounds from Nathan Bittle while the Cowboys handled Eastern Washington 71-60 behind 22 points from Bryce Thompson.

The event will culminate with semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas and a championship game to follow on March 30. Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA announced in January that Las Vegas would host those games this season with Indianapolis landing the event in 2024. Here is a look at the full bracket.

2023 NIT key dates

First Round: March 14-15

Second round: March 18-19

Quarterfinals: March 21-22

Semifinals: March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

Championship: March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

All times Eastern

2023 NIT schedule

First round

No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64

No. 2 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56

No. 3 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

UCF 69, Florida 49

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69

No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60

Second round

SATURDAY

No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65

SUNDAY

No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71



No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60

No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69

No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55

No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54

Utah Valley at No. 3 Colorado | Sunday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)



Quarterfinals

Dates, times, locations TBD