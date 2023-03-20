Sunday's NIT showdown between Liberty and Wisconsin provided an elite battle of the guards as the Badgers edged the Flames 75-71 in second-round action. Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with a career-high 27 points to counter Darius McGhee's 31-point outburst.
Among the most impressive elements of Hepburn's performance was the fact that he scored so much without making a single 3-pointer. Hepburn did his damage attacking the basket and reaching the free-throw line as he made 9 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe. He also received some help from Tyler Wahl, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
The game was just one of six on the docket from the NIT on Sunday as the field was whittled down to eight teams. Among those in action were No. 1 seeds Oregon and Oklahoma State, both of whom emerged with wins. The Ducks beat UCF 68-54 behind 21 points and 13 rebounds from Nathan Bittle while the Cowboys handled Eastern Washington 71-60 behind 22 points from Bryce Thompson.
The event will culminate with semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas and a championship game to follow on March 30. Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA announced in January that Las Vegas would host those games this season with Indianapolis landing the event in 2024. Here is a look at the full bracket.
2023 NIT key dates
First Round: March 14-15
Second round: March 18-19
Quarterfinals: March 21-22
Semifinals: March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
Championship: March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
All times Eastern
2023 NIT schedule
First round
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64
- No. 2 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56
- No. 3 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53
- Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74
- No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
- No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57
- No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
- UCF 69, Florida 49
- Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86
- No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
- Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69
- No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
- Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
- No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80
- No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60
Second round
SATURDAY
- No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65
SUNDAY
- No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60
- No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69
- No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55
- No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54
- Utah Valley at No. 3 Colorado | Sunday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Quarterfinals
Dates, times, locations TBD
- No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 1 Oklahoma State
- No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Oregon
- No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Colorado/Utah Valley
- No. 4 UAB vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt