The only No. 1 seed in action during the first night of NIT action bowed out on Tuesday as Rutgers fell 88-86 against Hofstra in overtime. Tyler Thomas made a jumper with 10 seconds left for the The Pride, who picked up their first NIT victory since 2006 with the win. Cam Spencer led the Scarlet Knights with 22 points after they were among the "First Four Out" of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

Opening round action went a little better another Big Ten team in action Tuesday as Michigan edged Toledo 90-80 behind 23 points from Kobe Bufkin and 21 from Joey Baker. The duo combined to make 8 of 13 attempts from 3-point range as the Wolverines shot 58% from the floor.

Clemson, Oklahoma State, Oregon are the other No. 1 seeds and will be in action Wednesday as first round action continues. While an NIT appearance marks a consolation prize of sorts for programs that harbored at-large hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid entering Selection Sunday, it's a momentous occasion for others.

The 32-team event will culminate with semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas and a championship game to follow on March 30. Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA announced in January that Las Vegas would host those games this season with Indianapolis landing the event in 2024. Here is a look at the full bracket.

2023 NIT key dates

First Round: March 14-15

Second round: March 18-19

Quarterfinals: March 21-22

Semifinals: March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

Championship: March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

All times Eastern

2023 NIT first round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. Youngstown State | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 North Texas vs. Alcorn State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine | Wednesday, 11 p.m.

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

No. 4 Florida vs. UCF | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

No. 3 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley | Wednesday, 10 p.m.

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60