Two former NBA All-Stars will face each other in a coaching matchup Saturday during the second round of the NIT as Vanderbilt and Jerry Stackhouse host Michigan and Juwan Howard. Though both programs hoped to make the NCAA Tournament, they put the disappointment of missing the field behind them with impressive first round victories as the 32-team tournament began earlier this week.

The Commodores knocked off Yale 71-62 on Tuesday, and Michigan beat Toledo 90-80. Stackhouse and Miller won't be the only former NBA players coaching Saturday as Cincinnati travels to play Hofstra and coach Speedy Claxton. In two seasons at his alma mater, Claxton has posted a pair of 20-win campaigns. The Pride knocked off Rutgers on the road Tuesday to begin their NIT journey.

While an NIT appearance marks a consolation prize of sorts for programs that harbored at-large hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid entering Selection Sunday, it's a momentous occasion for others.

The event will culminate with semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas and a championship game to follow on March 30. Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA announced in January that Las Vegas would host those games this season with Indianapolis landing the event in 2024. Here is a look at the full bracket.

2023 NIT key dates

First Round: March 14-15

Second round: March 18-19

Quarterfinals: March 21-22

Semifinals: March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

Championship: March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

All times Eastern

2023 NIT schedule

First round

No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64

No. 2 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56

No. 3 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

UCF 69, Florida 49

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69

No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60

Second round