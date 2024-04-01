The 2024 NIT semifinals are set after Seton Hall and Utah secured victories Wednesday to move on to historic at Hinkle Fieldhouse next week.
No. 1 seed Seton Hall defeated UNLV 91-68 behind 16 points and 10 assists from Kadary Richmond. Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes scored a game-high 21 points and Dre Davis added 14 in the win. The Pirates will face No. 4 seed Georgia with a trip to the championship game on the line next week.
No. 2 seed Utah eliminated VCU 74-54 behind a triple double (18 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds) from Utah guard Deivon Smith. Gabe Madsen scored 18 points and Branden Carlson added 17 to help the Utes advance. Utah will face Indiana State in the semifinals.
Tuesday's opening game of the quarterfinals featured No. 4 seed Georgia upsetting No. 2 seed Ohio State 79-77 on the road. Georgia guard Noah Thomasson scored a team-high 21 points, and Blue Cain added 17 in the win.
Ohio State ends its season with a 22-14 record. The Buckeyes will head into the offseason with newly elevated coach Jake Diebler looking to retool the roster ahead of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington joining the Big Ten this summer.
Also, Tuesday, Indiana State eliminated Cincinnati 85-81. Indiana State star Robbie Avila scored 22 points and Isaiah Swope added 18. Cincinnati ends its season with a 22-15 record. The Bearcats were in their first season as a member of the Big 12 alongside BYU, Houston, and UCF.
All times Eastern
2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena
Region 1
First round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)
- UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77
- Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57
- North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Seton Hall 91, UNLV 68 | Recap
Region 2
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76
- No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
- No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
- No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 4 Georgia 79, No. 2 Ohio State 77 -- Recap
Region 3
First round
- No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92
- No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)
- No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
- Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Indiana State 85, No. 2 Cincinnati 81 -- Recap
Region 4
- VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61
- No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
- No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
- USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Utah 74, VCU 54 | Recap
Semifinals
April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 2 Utah, 7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)
- No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)
NIT Championship
April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)