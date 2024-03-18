Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Indiana State, and Villanova secured No. 1 seeds for the 2024 NIT. The 32-team field was announced Sunday with action beginning Tuesday at campus sites. The tournament will culminate in Indianapolis, Indiana with semifinals on April 2 and the championship game on April 4.

This will be the first year of a new-look NIT. The top two teams from the NET rankings from each of the major six conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC) that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament will earn the first 12 NIT automatic bids and have the right to host first-round games.

Multiple high-major programs such as Oklahoma, Pitt, St. John's, and Indiana all declined an invitation to the NIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Last year, preseason No. 1 North Carolina declined an invitation.

Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA began "accepting bids from numerous cities" to host the tournament beginning in 2023.

2024 NIT key dates

First Round: March 19-20

Second round: March 23-24

Quarterfinals: March 26-27

Semifinals: April 2 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 4 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2024 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Providence vs. Boston College | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 LSU vs. North Texas | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Cornell | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Georgia vs. Xavier | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Indiana State vs. SMU | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Butler vs. Minnesota | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Utah vs. UC Irvine | Tuesday, 11 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa vs. Kansas State | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No. 4 UCF vs. USF| Wednesday, 9 p.m.