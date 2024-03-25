Second-round action in the 2024 NIT Tournament continued Sunday with five games on the slate. The opening game featured No. 1 seed Indiana State taking care of business against Minnesota for a 76-64 win. The Sycamores will face No. 2 Cincinnati in the quarterfinals next week.

Georgia went on the road and upset No. 1 seed Wake Forest 72-66. Wake Forest was without star forward Hunter Sallis due to injury. The Bulldogs will play No. 2 seed Ohio State with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

VCU continued its remarkable tournament run with a 70-65 win over USF on the road. Four players scored in double-figures for the Rams to set up a date with No. 2 Utah next week. The Utes recorded a 91-82 win over Iowa behind a triple-double from Deivon Smith (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), and 31 points from Gabe Madsen

The final game of the day featured UNLV eliminating Boston College, 79-70. The Rebels will face No. 1 seed Seton Hall next.

All times Eastern

2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top left region

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

No. 1 Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58 -- Recap

UNLV 79, Boston College 70 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. UNLV

Bottom left region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73 -- Recap

No. 4 Georgia 72, No. 1 Wake Forest 66 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Georgia

Upper right region

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

No. 2 Cincinnati 74, No. 3 Bradley 57 -- Recap

No. 1 Indiana State 76, Minnesota 64 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Indiana State

Lower right region

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round

VCU 70, USF 65 -- Recap

No. 2 Utah 91, No. 3 Iowa 82 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

VCU vs. No. 2 Utah

Semifinals

April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

NIT Championship

April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis