Second-round action in the 2024 NIT Tournament continued Sunday with five games on the slate. The opening game featured No. 1 seed Indiana State taking care of business against Minnesota for a 76-64 win. The Sycamores will face No. 2 Cincinnati in the quarterfinals next week.
Georgia went on the road and upset No. 1 seed Wake Forest 72-66. Wake Forest was without star forward Hunter Sallis due to injury. The Bulldogs will play No. 2 seed Ohio State with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
VCU continued its remarkable tournament run with a 70-65 win over USF on the road. Four players scored in double-figures for the Rams to set up a date with No. 2 Utah next week. The Utes recorded a 91-82 win over Iowa behind a triple-double from Deivon Smith (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), and 31 points from Gabe Madsen
The final game of the day featured UNLV eliminating Boston College, 79-70. The Rebels will face No. 1 seed Seton Hall next.
All times Eastern
2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena
Top left region
First round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)
- UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77
- Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57
- North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Seton Hall vs. UNLV
Bottom left region
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76
- No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
- No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
- No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Georgia
Upper right region
First round
- No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92
- No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)
- No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
- Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Indiana State
Lower right region
- VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61
- No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
- No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
- USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- VCU vs. No. 2 Utah
Semifinals
April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
NIT Championship
April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis