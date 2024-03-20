The opening round of the 2024 NIT Tournament provided upsets and thrilling finishes on Tuesday. The fun started when Ohio State held off a late rally to knock off Cornell 88-83. Reigning NIT champion North Texas went on the road to upset LSU while Boston College also won on the road vs. Providence 62-57.

Despite Xavier star Desmond Claude scoring a game-high 30 points, Georgia held on for a 78-76 win. The Bulldogs led by as many as 23 points in the second half before the Musketeers made it close down the stretch.

With Minnesota trailing Butler by one with less than five seconds remaining, Elijah Hawkins drilled a pair of free throws and helped his team get a stop on the other end to seal a 73-72 win. Iowa eliminated Kansas State 91-82 at home behind 30 points from Payton Sandfort and USF advanced with a 83-77 win over UCF.

UNLV's matchup with Princeton and Indiana State's showdown with SMU headline the NIT slate for Wednesday.

Here is a look at the full bracket.

2024 NIT key dates

First Round: March 19-20

Second round: March 23-24

Quarterfinals: March 26-27

Semifinals: April 2 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 4 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2024 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top left region

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

Boston College vs. TBD

North Texas vs. TBD

Bottom left region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 4 Georgia vs. TBD

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech

Upper right region

First round

No. 1 Indiana State vs. SMU | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

Minnesota vs. TBD

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round