Day 2 of the 2025 NIT began with a thrilling finish to open Wednesday's slate. UAB delivered an upset 69-65 win over No. 3 seed Saint Joseph's behind a monster performance from star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds in the comeback victory.

The Blazers will face No. 2 seed Santa Clara next. The Broncos opened the NIT Tuesday with a 101-62 win over UC Riverside to advance. No. 1 seed Dayton defeated Florida Atlantic 86-79 behind 30 points from guard Javon Bennett. The Flyers will face Chattanooga in the next round. Chattanooga won a thrilling triple-overtime game the day before over No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee to advance.

The headlining game of the rest of the slate will be No. 1 seed SMU hosting Northern Iowa. SMU missed out on the NCAA Tournament after going 23-10 in Andy Enfield's first season with the program. No. 1 seed UC Irvine is also in action against Northern Colorado later in the evening.

Here is a look at the full bracket and dates:

2025 NIT key dates

First Round: March 18-19

Second round: March 22-23

Quarterfinals: March 25-26

Semifinals: April 1 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 3 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2025 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena unless noted

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU vs. Northern Iowa | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 2 North Texas vs. Furman | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Arkansas State 103, Saint Louis 78 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89, Wichita State 79 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

TBD vs. No. 3 Arkansas State

TBD vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton 86, Florida Atlantic 79 | Recap

No. 2 George Mason 86, Samford 69 | Recap

No. 3 Bradley vs. North Alabama | Wednesday 8 p.m.

Chattanooga 109, No. 4 Middle Tennessee 103 (3OT) | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 George Mason vs. TBD

No. 1 Dayton vs. Chattanooga

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. Northern Colorado | Wednesday, 10 p.m.

No. 2 Santa Clara 101, UC Riverside 62 | Recap

UAB 69, No. 3 Saint Joseph's 65 | Recap

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 Santa Clara vs. UAB

Jacksonville State vs. TBD

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco vs. Utah Valley | Wednesday, 11 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford 87, CSUN 70 | Recap

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

No. 4 San Jose State vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday 11 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Kent State vs. No. 2 Stanford

TBD vs. TBD