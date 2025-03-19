The opening night of the 2025 NIT began with a theme of upsets. Kent State defeated No. 3 seed St. Bonaventure 75-56, and No. 4 seed Georgia Tech was upset by Jacksonville State 81-64 at home behind 30 points from star guard Jaron Pierre Jr.

The Gamecocks will face the winner of No. 1 seed UC Irvine and Northern Colorado next. Georgia Tech was one of four power conference teams competing in this year's NIT alongside Stanford, Oklahoma State and SMU.

Kent State stunned No. 3 seed St. Bonaventure behind 14 points by VonCameron Davis. Davis was one of four Kent State players to finish with double-digit points in the win. The Golden Flashes face the winner of No. 2 Stanford and Cal State Northridge in the next round.

The headlining game of Wednesday's slate will be No. 1 seed SMU hosting Northern Iowa. SMU missed out on the NCAA Tournament after going 23-10 in Andy Enfield's first season with the program. No. 1 seed UC Irvine is also in action against Northern Colorado later in the evening.

Here is a look at the full bracket.

2025 NIT key dates

First Round: March 18-19

Second round: March 22-23

Quarterfinals: March 25-26

Semifinals: April 1 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 3 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2025 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena unless noted

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU vs. Northern Iowa | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 North Texas vs. Furman | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Arkansas State vs. Saint Louis | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. Wichita State | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton at Florida Atlantic | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 George Mason vs. Samford | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Bradley vs. North Alabama | Wednesday 8 p.m.

No. 4 Middle Tennessee vs. Chattanooga | Tuesday, 8 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. Northern Colorado | Wednesday, 10 p.m.

No. 2 Santa Clara vs. UC Riverside | Tuesday, 11 p.m.

No. 3 Saint Joseph's vs. UAB | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

TBD vs. TBD

Jacksonville State vs. TBD

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco vs. Utah Valley | Wednesday, 11 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford vs. CSUN | Tuesday, 11 p.m.

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

No. 4 San Jose State vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday 11 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD