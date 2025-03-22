The second round of the 2025 NIT began Saturday with a major upset. Chattanooga defeated No. 1 seed Dayton 87-72 to advance to next week's quarterfinal round. Chattanooga guard Honor Huff scored a game-high 26 points, and Trey Bonham scored 25 in the upset victory.

The second and final game on the chedule saw No. 3 seed Bradley defeat No. 2 seed George Mason 75-67 behind 21 points from forward Corey Thomas. Bradley will face Chattanooga next with a trip to the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the line.

Sunday's second-round slate will feature six games. The headliner is a battle of power-conference foes when No. 1 seed SMU faces No. 4 seed Oklahoma State. The winner of that game will play either No. 2 seed North Texas or No. 3 seed Arkansas State in the quarterfinals.

The other power-conference team in action this weekend is No. 2 seed Stanford. The Cardinal faces Kent State, and the winner of that game plays No. 1 seed San Francisco or Loyola Chicago in the next round.

Here is a look at the full bracket and dates:

2025 NIT key dates

First Round: March 18-19

Second round: March 22-23

Quarterfinals: March 25-26

Semifinals: April 1 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 3 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2025 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena unless noted

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU 73, Northern Iowa 63 | Recap

No. 2 North Texas 75, Furman 64 | Recap

No. 3 Arkansas State 103, Saint Louis 78 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89, Wichita State 79 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 3 Arkansas State | Sunday, 7 p.m.

No. 1 SMU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State | Sunday, 3 p.m.

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton 86, Florida Atlantic 79 | Recap

No. 2 George Mason 86, Samford 69 | Recap

No. 3 Bradley 71, North Alabama 62 | Recap

Chattanooga 109, No. 4 Middle Tennessee 103 (3OT) | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 3 Bradley 75, No. 2 George Mason 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 87, No. 1 Dayton 72 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Bradley vs. Chattanooga | TBD

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine 82, Northern Colorado 72 | Recap

No. 2 Santa Clara 101, UC Riverside 62 | Recap

UAB 69, No. 3 Saint Joseph's 65 | Recap

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 Santa Clara vs. UAB | Sunday, 9 p.m.

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. Jacksonville State | Sunday, 9 p.m.

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco 79, Utah Valley 70 | Recap

No. 2 Stanford 87, CSUN 70 | Recap

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 73, No. 4 San Jose State 70 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Kent State vs. No. 2 Stanford | Sunday, 9 p.m.

No. 1 San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago | Sunday, 7 p.m.