The second round of the 2025 NIT continued Sunday with a theme of major upsets happening throughout the day. No. 4 seed Oklahoma State defeated No. 1 seed SMU 85-83 to advance to next week's quarterfinal round. Oklahoma State guard scored a team-high 24 points, and Abou Ousmane added 18 in the upset victory.

Loyola Chicago upset No. 1 seed San Francisco 77-76 behind 35 points from guard Jayden Dawson. No. 2 seed North Texas advanced to the quarterfinals with a 65-63 win over Arkansas State. North Texas guard Jasper Floyd knocked down a go-ahead jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to help his team advance.

North Texas will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals next week, with a trip to the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the line. The Cowboys are the final power-conference team in the NIT left after No. 2 seed Stanford lost to Kent State.

Here is a look at the full bracket and dates:

2025 NIT key dates

First Round: March 18-19

Second round: March 22-23

Quarterfinals: March 25-26

Semifinals: April 1 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 3 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2025 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena unless noted

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU 73, Northern Iowa 63 | Recap

No. 2 North Texas 75, Furman 64 | Recap

No. 3 Arkansas State 103, Saint Louis 78 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89, Wichita State 79 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 3 Arkansas State 63 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 85, No. 1 SMU 83 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton 86, Florida Atlantic 79 | Recap

No. 2 George Mason 86, Samford 69 | Recap

No. 3 Bradley 71, North Alabama 62 | Recap

Chattanooga 109, No. 4 Middle Tennessee 103 (3OT) | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 3 Bradley 75, No. 2 George Mason 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 87, No. 1 Dayton 72 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Bradley vs. Chattanooga | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine 82, Northern Colorado 72 | Recap

No. 2 Santa Clara 101, UC Riverside 62 | Recap

UAB 69, No. 3 Saint Joseph's 65 | Recap

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

UAB 87, No. 2 Santa Clara 84 | Recap

No. 1 UC Irvine 66, Jacksonville State 61 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. UAB | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco 79, Utah Valley 70 | Recap

No. 2 Stanford 87, CSUN 70 | Recap

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 73, No. 4 San Jose State 70 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Kent State 77, No. 2 Stanford 75 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 77, No. 1 San Francisco 76 | Recap

Quarterfinals

Loyola Chicago vs. Kent State | Tuesday, 7 p.m.