The 2025 NIT continued Tuesday with No. 2 seed North Texas and Chattanooga pulling off dramatic wins over No. 4 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 seed Bradley, respectively. North Texas and Chattanooga await their respective opponents from the winners of Wednesday's games to determine the final four teams remaining in the bracket.

North Texas upset Oklahoma State 61-59 behind 15 points from guard Atin Wright. Oklahoma State scored the final seven points to make things interesting, but the Mean Green escaped with a win. Oklahoma State was the final power-conference team remaining in this year's NIT. North Texas will face No. 1 seed or UAB in the NIT semifinals knowing coach Russ Hodge will be departing after their season concludes to become the next coach at West Virginia.

In another quarterfinal game, No. 3 seed Bradley was upset by Chattanooga after guard Trey Bonham drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds left to give his team a 67-65 win.

Chattanooga will face either Loyola Chicago or Kent State in the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1.

Here is a look at the full bracket and dates:

2025 NIT key dates

First Round: March 18-19

Second round: March 22-23

Quarterfinals: March 25-26

Semifinals: April 1 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 3 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2025 NIT schedule, scores

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena unless noted

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU 73, Northern Iowa 63 | Recap

No. 2 North Texas 75, Furman 64 | Recap

No. 3 Arkansas State 103, Saint Louis 78 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89, Wichita State 79 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 3 Arkansas State 63 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 85, No. 1 SMU 83 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 North Texas 61, No. 4 Oklahoma State 59 | Recap

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine 82, Northern Colorado 72 | Recap

No. 2 Santa Clara 101, UC Riverside 62 | Recap

UAB 69, No. 3 Saint Joseph's 65 | Recap

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

UAB 87, No. 2 Santa Clara 84 | Recap

No. 1 UC Irvine 66, Jacksonville State 61 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. UAB | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton 86, Florida Atlantic 79 | Recap

No. 2 George Mason 86, Samford 69 | Recap

No. 3 Bradley 71, North Alabama 62 | Recap

Chattanooga 109, No. 4 Middle Tennessee 103 (3OT) | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 3 Bradley 75, No. 2 George Mason 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 87, No. 1 Dayton 72 | Recap

Quarterfinals

Chattanooga 67, No. 3 Bradley 65 | Recap

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco 79, Utah Valley 70 | Recap

No. 2 Stanford 87, CSUN 70 | Recap

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 73, No. 4 San Jose State 70 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Kent State 77, No. 2 Stanford 75 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 77, No. 1 San Francisco 76 | Recap

Quarterfinals

Loyola Chicago vs. Kent State | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

National semifinals

Tuesday, April 1 -- Hinkle Fieldhouse

No. 2 North Texas vs. TBD

Chattanooga vs. TBD

NIT Championship

Thursday, April 3 -- Hinkle Fieldhouse

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.