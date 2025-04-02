The 2025 National Invitation Tournament title game matchup is officially set, as No. 1 seed UC Irvine will face Chattanooga on Thursday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the championship.

No. 1 seed UC Irvine advanced to the title game with a 69-67 win over North Texas on Tuesday behind 16 points from forward Devin Tillis. With UC Irvine leading by three points with six seconds remaining, UC Irvine center Bent Leuchten drilled two free throws to ice the game for good. UC Irvine trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half to advance with a thrilling win. The Anteaters defeated UAB in the quarterfinals to advance to Indianapolis.

The final semifinal game of the tournament saw Chattanooga defeat Loyola Chicago 80-73. Chattanooga guard Trey Bonham scored a game-high 23 points, and Bash Wieland added 12 in the win. Chattanooga upset No. 1 seed Dayton and No. 3 seed Bradley to advance to the semifinals.

UC Irvine and Chattanooga are both seeking their first NIT title.

Here is a look at the full bracket and dates:

2025 NIT schedule, scores

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU 73, Northern Iowa 63 | Recap

No. 2 North Texas 75, Furman 64 | Recap

No. 3 Arkansas State 103, Saint Louis 78 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89, Wichita State 79 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 3 Arkansas State 63 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 85, No. 1 SMU 83 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 North Texas 61, No. 4 Oklahoma State 59 | Recap

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine 82, Northern Colorado 72 | Recap

No. 2 Santa Clara 101, UC Riverside 62 | Recap

UAB 69, No. 3 Saint Joseph's 65 | Recap

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

UAB 87, No. 2 Santa Clara 84 | Recap

No. 1 UC Irvine 66, Jacksonville State 61 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 UC Irvine 81, UAB 77 | Recap

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton 86, Florida Atlantic 79 | Recap

No. 2 George Mason 86, Samford 69 | Recap

No. 3 Bradley 71, North Alabama 62 | Recap

Chattanooga 109, No. 4 Middle Tennessee 103 (3OT) | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 3 Bradley 75, No. 2 George Mason 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 87, No. 1 Dayton 72 | Recap

QUARTERFINALS

Chattanooga 67, No. 3 Bradley 65 | Recap

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco 79, Utah Valley 70 | Recap

No. 2 Stanford 87, CSUN 70 | Recap

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 73, No. 4 San Jose State 70 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Kent State 77, No. 2 Stanford 75 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 77, No. 1 San Francisco 76 | Recap

QUARTERFINALS

Loyola Chicago 72, Kent State 62 | Recap

National semifinals

Tuesday, April 1 -- Hinkle Fieldhouse

No. 1 UC Irvine 69, No. 2 North Texas 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 80, Loyola Chicago 73 | Recap

NIT Championship

Thursday, April 3 -- Hinkle Fieldhouse

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. Chattanooga, 9 p.m.