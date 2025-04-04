Chattanooga captured the 2025 National Invitation Tournament title Thursday with a thrilling 85-84 comeback victory in overtime vs. UC Irvine at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Chattanooga guard Garrison Keeslar knocked down a go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds remaining, and UC Irvine missed a shot at the buzzer that would've won the game.

Chattanooga guard Trey Bonham and Collin Mulholland each scored 19 points in the win.

Chattanooga made an improbable run to the NIT title game after securing wins over Middle Tennessee, Dayton, Bradley and Loyola Chicago. The Mocs finished the season with a 29-9 record, which tied the record for the most wins in program history.

All five UC Irvine starters scored at least 13 points. The Anteaters lost the Big West title game last month to UC San Diego and just missed out on an at-large berth to the Big Dance. UC Irvine defeated Northern Colorado, Jacksonville State, UAB, North Texas and Chattanooga en route to the title game.

UC Irvine finished the 2024-25 season with a 32-7 record, which set the record for the most wins in program history.

2025 NIT schedule, scores

NIT Championship

Thursday, April 3 -- Hinkle Fieldhouse

Chattanooga 85, No. 1 UC Irvine 84 | Recap

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU 73, Northern Iowa 63 | Recap

No. 2 North Texas 75, Furman 64 | Recap

No. 3 Arkansas State 103, Saint Louis 78 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89, Wichita State 79 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 3 Arkansas State 63 | Recap

No. 4 Oklahoma State 85, No. 1 SMU 83 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 North Texas 61, No. 4 Oklahoma State 59 | Recap

Irvine Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 UC Irvine 82, Northern Colorado 72 | Recap

No. 2 Santa Clara 101, UC Riverside 62 | Recap

UAB 69, No. 3 Saint Joseph's 65 | Recap

Jacksonville State 81, No. 4 Georgia Tech 64 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

UAB 87, No. 2 Santa Clara 84 | Recap

No. 1 UC Irvine 66, Jacksonville State 61 | Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 UC Irvine 81, UAB 77 | Recap

Dayton Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Dayton 86, Florida Atlantic 79 | Recap

No. 2 George Mason 86, Samford 69 | Recap

No. 3 Bradley 71, North Alabama 62 | Recap

Chattanooga 109, No. 4 Middle Tennessee 103 (3OT) | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 3 Bradley 75, No. 2 George Mason 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 87, No. 1 Dayton 72 | Recap

QUARTERFINALS

Chattanooga 67, No. 3 Bradley 65 | Recap

San Francisco Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 San Francisco 79, Utah Valley 70 | Recap

No. 2 Stanford 87, CSUN 70 | Recap

Kent State 75, No. 3 St. Bonaventure 56 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 73, No. 4 San Jose State 70 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Kent State 77, No. 2 Stanford 75 | Recap

Loyola Chicago 77, No. 1 San Francisco 76 | Recap

QUARTERFINALS

Loyola Chicago 72, Kent State 62 | Recap

National semifinals

Tuesday, April 1 -- Hinkle Fieldhouse

No. 1 UC Irvine 69, No. 2 North Texas 67 | Recap

Chattanooga 80, Loyola Chicago 73 | Recap