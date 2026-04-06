INDIANAPOLIS -- Auburn defeated Tulsa 92-86 in overtime in a battle of No. 1 seeds at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to win the 2026 NIT title Sunday. The Tigers led by as many as 21 points in the first half before Tulsa stormed back to force overtime.

Kevin Overton scored a team-high 26 points, while guard Tahaad Pettiford added 24 in Auburn's first NIT title win in program history. After missing out on a bid to the NCAA Tournament, Auburn accepted an invitation to the event. Auburn did so despite several programs, such as Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Belmont and San Diego State declining bids to the NIT.

To reach the NIT title game, Auburn defeated South Alabama, Seattle U, Nevada and Illinois State. Auburn ended Year 1 of the Steven Pearl era with a 22-16 record.

2026 NCAA national championship live stream: March Madness TV schedule, watch streaming online Monday Cameron Salerno

Tulsa was seeking its third NIT crown after eliminating Stephen F. Austin, UNLV, Wichita State and New Mexico to reach the title game. Tulsa ended this season with a 30-8 record. Tulsa lost to Wichita State in the American Conference semifinals last month, which ended its hopes of receiving an automatic bid to the Big Dance.

With the title game officially in the books, here is a look at the full bracket from this year's NIT.

2026 NIT schedule

All times Eastern

Championship



Sunday, April 5

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

No. 1 Auburn 92, No. 1 Tulsa 86 | Recap

Auburn Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Auburn 78, South Alabama 67 | Recap

No. 2 Nevada 89, Murray State 75 | Recap

Liberty 77, No. 3 George Mason 71 | Recap

No. 4 Seattle U 67, St. Thomas (MN) 52 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Auburn 91, No. 4 Seattle U 85 | Recap

No. 2 Nevada 73, Liberty 63 | Recap

Albuquerque Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 New Mexico 107, Sam Houston 83 | Recap

No. 2 Cal 91, UIC 73 | Recap

No. 3 Colorado State vs. Saint Joseph's | Recap

George Washington 79, No. 4 Utah Valley 78 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 1 New Mexico 86, George Washington 61 | Recap

Saint Joseph's 76, No. 2 Cal 75 | Recap

Winston-Salem Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Wake Forest 82, Navy 72 | Recap

No. 2 Dayton 80, Bradley 66 | Recap

UNCW 68, No. 3 Yale 67 | Recap

No. 4 Illinois State vs. Kent State | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 4 Illinois State 78, No. 1 Wake Forest 75 | Recap

No. 2 Dayton 80, UNC-Wilmington 61 | Recap

Tulsa Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Tulsa 89, Stephen F. Austin 84 (OT) | Recap

No. 2 Oklahoma State 84, Davidson 80 | Recap

No. 3 Wichita State 74, Wyoming 70 | Recap

UNLV 75, No. 4 UC Irvine 72 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Tulsa 77, UNLV 66 | Recap

No. 3 Wichita State 96, No. 2 Oklahoma State 70 | Recap

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 24

No. 1 Tulsa 83, No. 3 Wichita State 79 | Recap

No. 1 New Mexico 84, Saint Joseph's 69 | Recap

Wednesday, March 25

No. 4 Illinois State 61, No. 2 Dayton 55 | Recap

No. 1 Auburn 75, No. 2 Nevada 69 | Recap

Semifinals

Thursday, April 2

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis