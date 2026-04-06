NIT bracket, scores, schedule 2026: Auburn defeats Tulsa to win National Invitation Tournament championship
Auburn won its first NIT title in program history against Tulsa on Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS -- Auburn defeated Tulsa 92-86 in overtime in a battle of No. 1 seeds at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to win the 2026 NIT title Sunday. The Tigers led by as many as 21 points in the first half before Tulsa stormed back to force overtime.
Kevin Overton scored a team-high 26 points, while guard Tahaad Pettiford added 24 in Auburn's first NIT title win in program history. After missing out on a bid to the NCAA Tournament, Auburn accepted an invitation to the event. Auburn did so despite several programs, such as Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Belmont and San Diego State declining bids to the NIT.
To reach the NIT title game, Auburn defeated South Alabama, Seattle U, Nevada and Illinois State. Auburn ended Year 1 of the Steven Pearl era with a 22-16 record.
Tulsa was seeking its third NIT crown after eliminating Stephen F. Austin, UNLV, Wichita State and New Mexico to reach the title game. Tulsa ended this season with a 30-8 record. Tulsa lost to Wichita State in the American Conference semifinals last month, which ended its hopes of receiving an automatic bid to the Big Dance.
With the title game officially in the books, here is a look at the full bracket from this year's NIT.
2026 NIT schedule
All times Eastern
Championship
Sunday, April 5
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- No. 1 Auburn 92, No. 1 Tulsa 86 | Recap
Auburn Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Auburn 78, South Alabama 67 | Recap
No. 2 Nevada 89, Murray State 75 | Recap
Liberty 77, No. 3 George Mason 71 | Recap
No. 4 Seattle U 67, St. Thomas (MN) 52 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Auburn 91, No. 4 Seattle U 85 | Recap
No. 2 Nevada 73, Liberty 63 | Recap
Albuquerque Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 New Mexico 107, Sam Houston 83 | Recap
No. 2 Cal 91, UIC 73 | Recap
No. 3 Colorado State vs. Saint Joseph's | Recap
George Washington 79, No. 4 Utah Valley 78 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 1 New Mexico 86, George Washington 61 | Recap
Saint Joseph's 76, No. 2 Cal 75 | Recap
Winston-Salem Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Wake Forest 82, Navy 72 | Recap
No. 2 Dayton 80, Bradley 66 | Recap
UNCW 68, No. 3 Yale 67 | Recap
No. 4 Illinois State vs. Kent State | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 4 Illinois State 78, No. 1 Wake Forest 75 | Recap
No. 2 Dayton 80, UNC-Wilmington 61 | Recap
Tulsa Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Tulsa 89, Stephen F. Austin 84 (OT) | Recap
No. 2 Oklahoma State 84, Davidson 80 | Recap
No. 3 Wichita State 74, Wyoming 70 | Recap
UNLV 75, No. 4 UC Irvine 72 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Tulsa 77, UNLV 66 | Recap
No. 3 Wichita State 96, No. 2 Oklahoma State 70 | Recap
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 24
Wednesday, March 25
Semifinals
Thursday, April 2
Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis