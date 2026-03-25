Tulsa and New Mexico both advanced to the NIT semifinals with victories Tuesday and will face each other on April 2 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

No. 1 seed Tulsa advanced with an 83-79 win over Wichita State behind a standout performance from guard Tylen Riley. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win over the Shockers.

No. 1 seed New Mexico moved on to the semifinals after defeating Saint Joseph's 84-69 behind 27 points from Tomislav Bulijan.

Wednesday will see the other side of the bracket get filled out. No. 1 seed Auburn hosts No. 2 seed Nevada, while No. 2 seed Dayton will face No. 4 seed Illinois State. Auburn, the only remaining high-major team in the field, has never reached the semifinals of the NIT. The Tigers' last appearance in the NIT came in 2009, when they lost to Baylor in the quarterfinals.

Only four power conference teams are competing in the NIT this year: Auburn, Cal, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State. Multiple programs -- such as Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Belmont and San Diego State -- declined an invitation to the NIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

Here is a look at the full bracket.

2026 NIT schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena. All times ET

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 24

No. 1 Tulsa 83, No. 3 Wichita State 79 | Recap

No. 1 New Mexico 84, Saint Joseph's 69 | Recap

Wednesday, March 25

No. 2 Dayton vs. No. 4 Illinois State, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Nevada, 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Semifinals

Thursday, April 2

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

No. 1 Tulsa vs. No. 1 New Mexico, TBD | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | ESPN

Championship

Sunday, April 5

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Semifinal winners | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Auburn Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Auburn 78, South Alabama 67 | Recap

No. 2 Nevada 89, Murray State 75 | Recap

Liberty 77, No. 3 George Mason 71 | Recap

No. 4 Seattle U 67, St. Thomas (MN) 52 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Auburn 91, No. 4 Seattle U 85 | Recap

No. 2 Nevada 73, Liberty 63 | Recap

Albuquerque Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 New Mexico 107, Sam Houston 83 | Recap

No. 2 Cal 91, UIC 73 | Recap

No. 3 Colorado State vs. Saint Joseph's | Recap

George Washington 79, No. 4 Utah Valley 78 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 1 New Mexico 86, George Washington 61 | Recap

Saint Joseph's 76, No. 2 Cal 75 | Recap

Winston-Salem Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Wake Forest 82, Navy 72 | Recap

No. 2 Dayton 80, Bradley 66 | Recap

UNCW 68, No. 3 Yale 67 | Recap

No. 4 Illinois State vs. Kent State | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 4 Illinois State 78, No. 1 Wake Forest 75 | Recap

No. 2 Dayton 80, UNC-Wilmington 61 | Recap

Tulsa Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Tulsa 89, Stephen F. Austin 84 (OT) | Recap

No. 2 Oklahoma State 84, Davidson 80 | Recap

No. 3 Wichita State 74, Wyoming 70 | Recap

UNLV 75, No. 4 UC Irvine 72 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Tulsa 77, UNLV 66 | Recap

No. 3 Wichita State 96, No. 2 Oklahoma State 70 | Recap