NIT Selection Show 2018: How to watch the announcement for the 32-team field

So you're probably pretty upset that your team didn't make the NCAA Tournament field of 68, huh? Well, don't worry because the 2018 National Invitation Tournament is set to start on Tuesday, and run through March 29 and the field will be announced on Sunday night (8:30 p.m. ET), shortly after the NCAA Tournament field was announced. Hopefully your squad gets a bid.

How are the teams selected?

Any team that outright wins its conference in the regular season is automatically awarded an NIT bid if they aren't selected to the Big Dance. That allows for some talented teams to have a shot at reaching Madison Square Garden (the site of the NIT Final Four and championship game).

A committee awards the rest of the at-large bids.

How many teams are in the tournament?

Thirty-two teams compete in the NIT, compared to 68 in the NCAA tournament. The bracket is made up of four, eight-team sections.

Any rules changes?

For the third time in four years, the NIT has some rules changes, some of which are extreme.

The three-point line will be extended back 20 inches to what the arc is in FIBA play.

The free throw line will be widened four feet to NBA regulation.

Games will play out in four, 10-minute quarters instead of two, 20-minute halves. Teams will shoot free throws after the fifth foul of each quarter.

The shot clock resets to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds instead of 30 seconds.

Where are the games played?

The first three rounds are played on the campuses of the teams with the higher seedings. The semifinals and finals will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Who won last year?

No. 4 seed TCU beat No. 6 seed Georgia Tech in the championship game in 2017.

So how do I watch this year's bracket reveal?

When: Sunday, March 11

Channel: ESPNU

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET