This is the 71st season of the AP men's college basketball poll. On Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, the 43rd all-time meeting between No. 1 and No. 2 will happen when top-ranked Gonzaga squares up against second-ranked Baylor in Indianapolis on CBS.

All in all, college basketball's fairly fortunate that it's boasted a 1-vs.-2 matchup more frequently than an every-other-year basis. If this feels familiar that's because it is. The most recent top-two tilt was on the opening night of the doomed 2019-20 season, when No. 1 Michigan State was tipped over by No. 2 Kentucky 69-62 in the Champions Classic. This will be the fourth 1-vs.-2 game since 2016.

Gonzaga-Baylor -- taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- makes for great story-building for this inevitably crooked season. A Gonzaga win would give the Bulldogs victories over three top-10 teams (Kansas and West Virginia the other two) and put Mark Few's program in the early but dominant pole position for the No. 1 overall seed. A Baylor victory would vault BU to the No. 1 ranking in Monday's poll refresh and give the Bears two wins over top five opponents; Scott Drew's club pulled away vs. No. 5 Illinois on Wednesday night.

It's been significant for college basketball (which expectedly loses games every day due to COVID-19) to offer up top-five, top-10 and top-20 matchups so frequently through the first 10 days of this season. But No. 1 vs. No. 2 is always special. With that in mind, here's a list of facts and nuggets about men's D-I hoops history when top-two schools meet. Data retrieved from Sports Reference, the NCAA record book and College Poll Archive.

Twenty-five of the 43 meetings have come in the regular season, including the past eight times (accounting for Saturday's game in Indy). The No. 2-ranked team is 13-11 in regular-season affairs. No. 1 leads overall 22-20.

A No. 1 vs. No. 2 game has never featured Gonzaga or Baylor until now.

UCLA and Kentucky have played in the most 1-against-2 games at nine apiece. UCLA, however, was last featured in one of these in 1976. Kentucky has been involved in three of the past 12.

This is wild: According to ESPN, teams ranked No. 2 have a one-point advantage over the No. 1s in the previous 42 meetings.

The average score the past 42 meetings: 75-75.

Baylor is the sixth Big 12/Big 8 team to be featured in such a game, following Kansas, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.



David Worlock, the NCAA's director of media coordination and statistics, notes that Gonzaga would be only the second team in history to win as the No. 1 team against No. 2 while coming from outside the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC. Top-ranked UNLV (when it was in the Big West) did it against No. 2 Arkansas in 1991. Here is that game. I highly recommend you transport yourself now.

The average margin of victory in regular season 1 vs. 2 games is 11.2 points, but that is influenced by a 41-point Kentucky win over St. John's in 1951, the first 1 vs. 2 regular season matchup in history. The last six games have been decided by 4.3 points. The average margin for all 42 prior matchups is 10.1.

This is the ninth time in the regular season that 1-against-2 has come on a neutral court. No. 1 is 5-3. This will be the first time in 43 meetings between top-two teams that no fans are in attendance.

There have been five games that required overtime, with two of those needing three OTs. In 1957, North Carolina beat Kansas 54-53 in triple OT in the NCAA Tournament title game. In 2016, Kansas beat Oklahoma in an epic, 109-106, providing one of the five best top-two matchups in college basketball history. Buddy Hield dropped 46 points in OU's loss and had one of the best games in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.

Largest gap for No. 1 over No. 2 was Duke's 31-point beatdown of Texas in 2005 (97-66).

Largest gap for No. 2, as noted above, is Kentucky 81, St. John's 40 in 1951.

No. 1 vs. No. 2. has been close as of late and history suggests there's a one-in-five chance it will be razor-thin: eight times these matchups have either been decided by one point and/or required overtime. The hit rate historically jumps to 40% when a game ends with a margin of five points or fewer.

This is a rare case of No. 1 in the AP Top 25 (Gonzaga) vs. No. 1 in the Coaches Poll (Baylor). The Bears are 0-18 vs. No. 1 and No. 2 teams, with nine of those games coming with Scott Drew as coach.



Gonzaga is 2-9 all time vs. No. 1/2. Mark Few has been the coach for eight of those 11 games and is 2-6.

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the regular season

Dec. 17, 1951 : No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 1 St. John's 81-40

: No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 1 St. John's 81-40 Dec. 21, 1954 : No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 2 Utah 70-65

: No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 2 Utah 70-65 Dec.14, 1964 : No. 2 Michigan def. No. 1 Wichita State 87-85

: No. 2 Michigan def. No. 1 Wichita State 87-85 Jan.20, 1968 : No. 2 Houston def. No. 1 UCLA 71-69

: No. 2 Houston def. No. 1 UCLA 71-69 Dec.15, 1973 : No. 1 UCLA def. No. 2 North Carolina State 84-66

: No. 1 UCLA def. No. 2 North Carolina State 84-66 Jan. 19, 1974 : No. 2 Notre Dame def. No. 1 UCLA 71-70

: No. 2 Notre Dame def. No. 1 UCLA 71-70 Jan. 26, 1974 : No. 2 UCLA def. No. 1 Notre Dame 94-75

: No. 2 UCLA def. No. 1 Notre Dame 94-75 Nov. 29, 1975 : No. 1 Indiana def. No. 2. UCLA 84-64

: No. 1 Indiana def. No. 2. UCLA 84-64 Dec. 26, 1981 : No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Kentucky 82-69

: No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Kentucky 82-69 Jan. 9, 1982 : No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Virginia 65-60

: No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Virginia 65-60 Dec.15, 1984 : No. 1 Georgetown def. No. 2. DePaul 77-57

: No. 1 Georgetown def. No. 2. DePaul 77-57 Feb. 27, 1985 : No. 2 Georgetown def. No. 1 St. John's 85-69

: No. 2 Georgetown def. No. 1 St. John's 85-69 Feb. 4, 1986 : No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Georgia Tech 78-77 (OT)

: No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Georgia Tech 78-77 (OT) Feb. 13, 1990 : No. 2 Missouri def. No. 1 Kansas 77-71

: No. 2 Missouri def. No. 1 Kansas 77-71 Feb. 10, 1991 : No. 1 UNLV def. No. 2 Arkansas 112-105

: No. 1 UNLV def. No. 2 Arkansas 112-105 Feb. 3, 1994 : No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 1 Duke 89-78

: No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 1 Duke 89-78 Feb. 5, 1998 : No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 1 Duke 97-73

: No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 1 Duke 97-73 Dec. 10, 2005 : No. 1 Duke def. No. 2 Texas 97-66

: No. 1 Duke def. No. 2 Texas 97-66 Feb. 25, 2007 : No. 2 Ohio State def. No. 1 Wisconsin 49-48

: No. 2 Ohio State def. No. 1 Wisconsin 49-48 Feb. 23, 2008 : No. 2 Tennessee def. No. 1 Memphis 66-62

: No. 2 Tennessee def. No. 1 Memphis 66-62 Nov. 12, 2013 : No. 2 Michigan State def. No. 1 Kentucky 78-74

: No. 2 Michigan State def. No. 1 Kentucky 78-74 Jan. 4, 2016 : No. 1 Kansas def. No. 2 Oklahoma 109-106 (3OT)

: No. 1 Kansas def. No. 2 Oklahoma 109-106 (3OT) Nov. 14, 2017 : No. 1 Duke def. No. 2 Michigan State 88-81

: No. 1 Duke def. No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 Nov. 5, 2019: No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 1 Michigan State 69-62

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in postseason play