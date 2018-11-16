No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 DePaul: Watch women's college basketball on SportsLive

The Notre Dame women's basketball team went 35-3 last season en route to winning the national championship. The Fighting Irish's quest to defend their title this year is off to a riveting start.

Through two games, Muffet McGraw's squad -- which brings back NCAA Tournament star Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard -- are a perfect 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 32.5 points per game.

Ranked No. 1 in the country for a reason, the Irish's first battle against a ranked foe will take place Saturday against 15th-ranked DePaul.

No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 15 DePaul

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.



Saturday, 2 p.m. Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago



Wintrust Arena in Chicago Streaming: SportsLive



