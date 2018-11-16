No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 DePaul: Watch women's college basketball on SportsLive
The Fighting Irish, the reigning national champions, face a ranked opponent on the road
The Notre Dame women's basketball team went 35-3 last season en route to winning the national championship. The Fighting Irish's quest to defend their title this year is off to a riveting start.
Through two games, Muffet McGraw's squad -- which brings back NCAA Tournament star Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard -- are a perfect 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 32.5 points per game.
Ranked No. 1 in the country for a reason, the Irish's first battle against a ranked foe will take place Saturday against 15th-ranked DePaul.
No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 15 DePaul
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago
- Streaming: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State steps up
The Buckeyes are rolling once again after being doubted in the preseason
-
Hurley making his mark with Huskies
Hurley is quickly helping UConn gain back its respectability early on in his tenure
-
Memphis player dies after cancer battle
Sameh Azab was a reserve player for the Tigers in 2017-18
-
Cal nixes game over air quality concerns
A significant amount of smoke infiltrated Haas Pavilion, forcing Cal to cancel its Thursday...
-
Syrcause misspells Boeheim on jersey
Boeheim is a true freshman playing under the coaching of his Hall of Fame father
-
How to watch: Syracuse vs. UConn
The Big East days are long gone for these two schools, but it's still a must-watch whenever...