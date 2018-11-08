No. 10 South Carolina vs. Alabama State: Watch women's college basketball on SportsLive
It's the season opener for a South Carolina team with high expectations
The No. 10 South Carolina women's basketball team opens its season on Sunday against Alabama State. The Gamecocks are returning senior Alexis Jennings, who turned down the WNBA to come play another season. Junior Tyasha Harris also returns with preseason First Team All-SEC honors after leading the SEC in assists last year. She'll look to continue that high level of production this season.
South Carolina finished No. 7 in the AP poll under Dawn Staley last year. The Gamecocks made it to the Elite Eight before losing UConn. The team will undoubtedly look to replicate that success and run with the country's best, including SEC rival Mississippi State. It will have to do it without star forward A'ja Wilson, who was drafted first overall in the 2018 WNBA draft.
Here's what you need to know to follow South Carolina's season opener against Alabama State.
No. 10 South Carolina vs. Alabama State
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
