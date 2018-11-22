No. 3 Gonzaga deals No. 1 Duke a Maui Invitational loss, and college basketball Twitter loved it

Twitter ran amok on Wednesday in the wake of top-ranked Duke's defeat vs. Gonzaga

USATSI

The number of unbeaten teams in college basketball dropped from 51 to 50 on Wednesday night after No. 3 Gonzaga held off a late rally from No. 1 Duke to down the Blue Devils 89-87 in the Maui Invitational title game. Duke had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but failed to capitalize, giving the Zags a deserved win that will undeniably boost their tourney profile come March. Overall, it was a well-played game on both sides, but if there's one thing Twitter loves, it's seeing top-ranked teams -- Duke specifically -- go down with an L.

As expected, the social media platform did not disappoint in the immediate aftermath of the result that should shake up the top 25 come next week.

Duke falls to 5-1 on the season with the loss and faces Indiana on Tuesday at home. Gonzaga, for its part, improved to 6-0 and passed its first major test of the regular season with flying colors. The Bulldogs play North Dakota State on Monday before a grueling two-week stretch that includes road tilts against North Carolina and Creighton as well as home stands against Washington and Tennessee.

Our Latest Stories