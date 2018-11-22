No. 3 Gonzaga deals No. 1 Duke a Maui Invitational loss, and college basketball Twitter loved it

The number of unbeaten teams in college basketball dropped from 51 to 50 on Wednesday night after No. 3 Gonzaga held off a late rally from No. 1 Duke to down the Blue Devils 89-87 in the Maui Invitational title game. Duke had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but failed to capitalize, giving the Zags a deserved win that will undeniably boost their tourney profile come March. Overall, it was a well-played game on both sides, but if there's one thing Twitter loves, it's seeing top-ranked teams -- Duke specifically -- go down with an L.

As expected, the social media platform did not disappoint in the immediate aftermath of the result that should shake up the top 25 come next week.

Gonzaga: 10 BLOCKS on Duke.



Got out early thanks to some clinic-like offense and really fortunate shooting.



Won it with incredible rim protection.



Gonzaga didn’t even have its second best player.



Gonzaga is damn good. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 22, 2018

Gonzaga's defense wills the Bulldogs to a Maui Invitational title over Duke. People from Hawaii to NYC are now all asking the same thing: How does Zion Williamson not touch the ball on the final three possessions? — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 22, 2018

Dukes lost. Good Thainksgivin’. — Daggum Roy (@DaggumRoy) November 22, 2018

Y’all said Duke could beat the Cavs and would go 40-0. pic.twitter.com/xL7W0w8iw6 — Ryan (@RRinehart2012) November 22, 2018

DePaul is undefeated and Duke isn’t. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) November 22, 2018

Can we stop with Duke can beat the worse NBA tm now? I guess Gonzaga can beat a fully healthy Warriors tm? pic.twitter.com/50t2HXu943 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 22, 2018

Duke falls to 5-1 on the season with the loss and faces Indiana on Tuesday at home. Gonzaga, for its part, improved to 6-0 and passed its first major test of the regular season with flying colors. The Bulldogs play North Dakota State on Monday before a grueling two-week stretch that includes road tilts against North Carolina and Creighton as well as home stands against Washington and Tennessee.