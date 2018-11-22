No. 3 Gonzaga deals No. 1 Duke a Maui Invitational loss, and college basketball Twitter loved it
Twitter ran amok on Wednesday in the wake of top-ranked Duke's defeat vs. Gonzaga
The number of unbeaten teams in college basketball dropped from 51 to 50 on Wednesday night after No. 3 Gonzaga held off a late rally from No. 1 Duke to down the Blue Devils 89-87 in the Maui Invitational title game. Duke had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but failed to capitalize, giving the Zags a deserved win that will undeniably boost their tourney profile come March. Overall, it was a well-played game on both sides, but if there's one thing Twitter loves, it's seeing top-ranked teams -- Duke specifically -- go down with an L.
As expected, the social media platform did not disappoint in the immediate aftermath of the result that should shake up the top 25 come next week.
Duke falls to 5-1 on the season with the loss and faces Indiana on Tuesday at home. Gonzaga, for its part, improved to 6-0 and passed its first major test of the regular season with flying colors. The Bulldogs play North Dakota State on Monday before a grueling two-week stretch that includes road tilts against North Carolina and Creighton as well as home stands against Washington and Tennessee.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 3 Gonzaga stuns No. 1 Duke in Maui
RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson suffered the first loss of their college careers
-
How to watch the Emerald Coast Classic
The Emerald Coast Classic has some quality games Friday and Saturday in Niceville, Florida
-
Court Report: Latest on college hoops
Matt Norlander takes an inside look at college basketball and also highlights the best wins...
-
Calipari calls himself 'overrated'
Calipari isn't buying his own hype as an elite recruiter, especially after losing a battle...
-
How to watch: Duke in Maui Invitational
The Blue Devils face a tough test vs. Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke faces another test
The title game of the Maui Invitational is a huge November matchup