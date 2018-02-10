No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 4 Michigan State: How to watch, streaming online, stream, odds
Everything you need to know to watch the biggest Big Ten game of the year
With No. 3 Purdue stumbling against No. 14 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan State nearly falling to Iowa, both teams are currently behind Ohio State in the standings. However, this match-up remains one of the biggest in-conference games for these two teams in the regular season. Michigan State has been chasing Purdue, always right on its tail, and the Spartans can finally draw even in the conference standings while simultaneously pulling ahead in season record.
With that in mind, this is one of the most important games of the season for MSU in terms of stakes. Although it won't have a chance to avenge its loss to Ohio State, this game could have seeding implications for both teams. Purdue is looking to bounce back after its loss to Ohio State, and this is one of the most difficult bounce-back games it could ask for. With all of that being said, it's also a stage for the Boilermakers to prove themselves once again.
How to watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 4 Michigan State
When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan
Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
Stream: Watch ESPN
Odds and analysis
- Game Forecast: SportsLine
- Latest line: Michigan State -3
