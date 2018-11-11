No. 4 Duke vs. Army score: Blue Devils' Big 3 lead the way in blowout win over Army

Duke did on Sunday what many teams would do just days after thoroughly beating down the second-ranked team in the country: Come out flat.

The No. 4 Blue Devils looked lethargic and lax against Army in the first half of their home-opener, allowing the Knights to hang around for far longer than they should have. The score was 50-42 at halftime and a single-digit game for much of the opening frame, but as expected, Duke turned on the jets in the second half to breeze to a second consecutive blowout win, 94-72, to improve to 2-0.

The Duke trio of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish that led a statement win over Kentucky to open the season on Tuesday again shined bright. Williamson led all scorers with 27, and Reddish and Barrett added 25 and 23, respectively.

As we've come to expect already from Williamson, he wasn't short on producing highlights. His rim-protecting and backboard-rocking blocks and dunks were again on full display. From prying the ball away to running fluidly in transition, he did a little of everything that has fans and NBA folks energized about his potential as a prospect.

Zion Williamson is everywhere pic.twitter.com/J8JbZMohtL — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 11, 2018

Williamson finished 11-of-14 shooting on the afternoon with 16 rebounds, four assists and one turnover in 32 minutes of action.

Duke faces Eastern Michigan on Wednesday in its second home game of the season, and after its stupendous open to the 2018-19 season, it has a chance to play its next game as the No. 1 team in college basketball when it next steps on the floor after the polls come out on Monday.