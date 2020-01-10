No. 6 Baylor snaps No. 1 UConn's 98-game home winning streak in 74-58 upset win
For the third time this season, the nation's top-ranked team has been defeated
Another year, another upset over a top-ranked UConn squad for Baylor. But just because this feels like deja vu from last year, doesn't mean the win is any less special, or impactful. The Lady Bears' 74-58 win snapped a 98-game home winning streak for the Huskies, which was just one shy of their own previous NCAA record of 99 -- a streak snapped in 2013 with a loss to Notre Dame in the Big East final.
Here are some of the blows Baylor dealt to its opponent on Thursday:
Of course, snapping Husky streaks isn't anything new for the Bears. Back when Baylor last accomplished this feat in January of 2019, the win ended UConn's 126-game regular season winning streak. But the Bears at least had homecourt advantage in that game. This time around, they had to knock off the nation's top team on their own turf.
The task never seemed daunting for the No. 6 team in the country. Te'a Cooper led all scorers with 27 points, and NaLyssa Smith grabbed 12 rebounds while dropping 20 points of her own. Combine the efforts of those two with that of Lauren Cox and you end up with 63 of Baylor's 74 points on the night. The offensive firepower from those three led to a 15-0 run late in the fourth which got the Bears' lead up to 16. Even on the defensive side of the ball, they were elite as they held UConn scoreless for over five minutes.
The all-time series between the two programs is now 4-4.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: UW starting PG ruled ineligible
Green started 14 games for the Huskies this season averaging career-highs in points, assists...
-
Broadcaster explains viral dead dog quip
No feelings were hurt in the making of this viral video
-
Power rankings: Duke jumps up to No. 1
Things are getting noisier by the week in college hoops, which is just the way we like it
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas rolls over Iowa St.
Bill Self's Jayhawks' cruised to a 26-point victory inside Hilton Coliseum
-
How to watch: Omaha at South Dakota
Here's how to watch the Mavericks take on the Coyotes
-
Towson vs. Drexel odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Drexel vs. Towson game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic