No. 7 Nevada vs. BYU: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch on CBS Sports Network, live stream, watch online

Expectations have never been higher for No. 7 Nevada, which opens its season on Tuesday against a regional foe in BYU. The Wolf Pack, who ended their season just shy of an Elite 8 appearance last season, return five of their top six scorers from a 29-win squad and have high hopes of surpassing that win total -- and their postseason finish -- in 2018-19.

With Caleb Martin, Jordan Caroline and Cody Martin all putting their professional pursuits on hold for a shot to make a deep postseason run, the odds, literally, are quite favorable for them to do exactly that.

Nevada won't have a cakewalk this season by any stretch. It plays a number of talented Power Five programs ahead of league play, and opens the season Tuesday to face a BYU team expected to be a potential NCAA Tournament team from the West Coast Conference.

BYU's Yoeli Childs, along with Nick Emery and T.J. Haws, should provide some steady resistance to Nevada's goal to open the season on the right note.

Below is all the information you need to know to tune in Tuesday night.

How to watch BYU at Nevada



When : Tuesday, 11 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, 11 p.m. ET Where : Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada



: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder) Live stream: fuboTV, (try for free) | CBSSports.com (with provider authentication)



Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Nevada by 12.5



Take the name off the front of the jersey and examine Nevada's roster, and it stacks up as well as, if not better than, any other team in America. I like Nevada to win going away here, kicking off a promising season in impressive fashion by double digits. Pick: Nevada -12.5

